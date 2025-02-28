Warriors Star Jimmy Butler Facing New Lawsuit Amid Worst Game Since Trade

Jimmy Butler is in hot water anew.

The Golden State Warriors star forward is facing a lawsuit from Five Star Marketing and Promotions for overstaying in one of their luxury homes he rented in Miami and leaving the property in disrepair, according to WPLG Local 10, a local TV station in Miami affiliated with ABC.

The lawsuit alleges that Butler stayed in the luxury home two months past the expiry date of his lease which was dated August 2024. While Butler has a $130,000 security deposit, the lawsuit claims that it was not enough to cover the cost of the two months’ rent and the damages to the property.

According to the court documents obtained by WPLG Local 10, Butler left the luxury home with mold issues, damaged drywall, flooring, an unmaintained pool, and a malfunctioning HVAC system which amounts to $125,000. The lawsuit also alleged Butler denied the property owner access for inspections by changing the locks.

The Five Star Marketing and Promotions is suing Butler for $257,282 — which represents two months’ rent and the damage to the property minus his security deposit — an amount that is like a drop in the bucket for Butler, who signed a two-year, $112 million extension with the Warriors after his trade from the Miami Heat.

The Heat traded Butler to the Warriors on Feb. 6 in a massive five-team deal that ended a two-month saga in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson and a protected first-round pick.

Golden State also sent out Dennis Schröder and Lindy Waters III in the complicated deal and both guards landed on Detroit.

Heated Custody Battle

It is the second lawsuit Butler is facing as he is also in a heated custody and child support battle against his ex-girlfriend Kaitlin Nowak, the mother of his three children, Daily Mail reported in January.

The dispute stems from Nowak’s request for an additional $10,000 for a nanny on top of the $55,000 monthly allowance Butler is sending her for child support for their kids Rylee, Brayan, and Kian.

Butler, 35, claims in the lawsuit documents obtained by Daily Mail, that he wants Nowak to explain how she spends the ‘tremendous’ sums of money he gives her.

The report also added that Butler’s lawyers also noted Nowak’s “alleged refusal to get a job.”

“It must be pointed out that the Father and Mother were never married. Mother is not entitled to live as if she is married to a National Basketball Association (NBA) player,” the lawsuit claimed.

Butler’s lawyer, Brian Karpf, told DailyMail.com that “Child support is intended for the benefit of the children and only the children. There is no justification for additional expenses here.”

Karpf maintained that his NBA star client has been “a good dad, who ‘remains committed to the care and wellbeing of his children.”

Jimmy Butler’s Worst Game as a Warrior

A day after the Five Star Marketing and Promotions filed the lawsuit, Butler played his worst game since he joined the Warriors.

The 35-year-old Butler was held to five points on 1-of-7 shooting and he was minus-7 in 33 minutes. He also struggled defending the much bigger Paolo Banchero, who made five of six shots against him en route to a 41-point performance.

Fortunately for the Warriors, Stephen Curry got hot in the second half and Steve Kerr made a key adjustment shifting Draymond Green on Banchero and Butler to Franz Wagner.

Curry scored 35 of his 56 points in the second half as the Warriors beat the Orlando Magic 121-115. They overcame a 17-point first-half deficit for their fifth straight win and seventh in eight games with Butler.

The victory pushed the Warriors (32-27) up to seventh in the Western Conference, just half-game behind the sixth seed Los Angeles Clippers (32-26).