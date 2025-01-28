Warriors Get Good News in Trade Talks for 6-Time All-Star

The Golden State Warriors are back in the Jimmy Butler sweepstakes, according to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor.

“Sources: The Warriors are one of several teams back in the mix for Jimmy Butler now that the Heat have lowered their asking price,” O’Connor wrote in a post on X on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

The latest development came on the heels of a report from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst that the Heat have dropped their price for their disgruntled six-time NBA All-Star in the aftermath of his indefinite suspension on Monday, Jan. 27, for walking out of the team’s shootaround when he learned he was being moved to the bench.

“Well, the Heat are really are trying to move him,” Windhorst said on ESPN SportsCenter later on Monday. “I think there might be a perception out there, because it seems like it’s gone on for weeks, that they’re not, but they are from the sources I’ve been talking to for the last really, 48 hours, but definitely tonight, the heats price has dropped. They are willing to do more than they were when this all started last month. The Heat are trying to get this done.”

The Heat have talked to multiple teams, per ESPN’s Shams Charania, but so far have not found a trade to their liking.

A Miami Herald report on Monday said the Heat are “determined not to take back sizable contracts that run past next season” unless they are “compensated with a draft pick or two.”

The report also added they want players “who can help them make the playoffs this season.”

The Warriors have plenty of those. They have three available first-round picks and three pick swaps. They also have a few expiring contracts to dangle and Andrew Wiggins, who can help the Heat in their playoff pursuit.

Warriors Previously Balked at Jimmy Butler Trade Cost

The Warriors previously did not want to surrender both Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga in their earlier trade talks with the Heat, according to a report from The Athletic on Jan. 4.

“While acknowledging Butler’s ability, sources inside the locker room (and the Warriors’ coaching staff and front office) would rather keep their two best wings than acquire Butler,” The Athletic report said. “Butler’s history and reputation is as a premium two-way perimeter player — which the Warriors could use. Some credence exists to the idea that his midrange repertoire and defensive prowess could elevate the Warriors into that next tier of playoff threat. But Butler’s age and injury history makes him a risky choice. His price tag makes him an untenable option.”

Any new Butler package from the Warriors will include Wiggins ($26.2 million) for salary-matching purposes.

Stephen Curry also warned their front office against making a desperate trade that will mortgage the team’s future. But now that Butler can be had without surrendering their draft capital, he might just become the co-star that could help Curry get another title shot.

Surprise Team Could Trade For Jimmy Butler

Butler wanted to go to the Phoenix Suns because the team’s owner, “Mat Ishbia is believed to be as willing to sign the 35-year-old to a lucrative new contract as anyone you’ll find,” veteran NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Substack on Jan. 5.

But the problem is, Bradley Beal, the only trade chip of the Suns who can match Butler’s salary, is unwilling to waive his no-trade clause.

“I am not saying this is for sure going to happen. I am not predicting what’s going to happen, but I do think some teams that thought they were out of this are coming back in because it doesn’t look like the Suns and Heat are going to be able to consummate a deal,” Windhorst said.

The ESPN senior NBA reporter sees Butler ending up with another team, not the Suns.

“I think we might see a team swoop in here and get Jimmy Butler at a cheap price, a guy who can be the best player in a playoff series at a bargain price,” Windhorst continued. “And I think that’s the phase of this where we’re at.

“And so a team, if a team pulls that off, and I’m not going to tell you the teams that are trying because I just can’t wade into those waters. This could be a trade that affects the outcome of this season.”

Could the Warriors be that surprise team?