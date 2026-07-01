Golden State Warriors Champion Makes Post Amid NBA Free Agency

On Tuesday night, NBA free agency opened up around the league.

One player who recently became available was Kevon Looney.

He is coming off a year where he averaged 2.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field in 21 games for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Chris Haynes of NBA on Prime wrote (on June 26): “New Orleans Pelicans are expected to decline the $8M team option on veteran center Kevon Looney, making the 3-time NBA champ an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell me.”

Golden State Warriors Champion Makes Post

After the news came out the Looney would be a free agent, he made a post to Instagram.

Looney wrote: “Focus #longlivewati🙏🏿 #flyghtworld🌐🌎🗺🚀✈️”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Damion Lee: “There he go!”

@micah.hall24: “Come back to the Bay Loon Dawg 🙏”

@miles_olajuwon: “Just make the choice you believe is right. Support you forever 🔥🔥🔥”

@justin_lu.22: “dubnation need you😢”

@kaihovigg: “ur a warriors legend looney 🙌🙌💙💛💙💛💙💛 we miss u. ❤️❤️🥺”

@i_yaka_: “Let’s get you back on @warriors ! 🫡”

Looking At Looney

Looney was the 30th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of UCLA.

He had spent the first ten seasons of his career with the Golden State Warriors.

In that span, Looney helped the franchise win three NBA Championships.

His career averages are 4.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 57.0% from the field in 620 games.

Pelicans Last Season

The Pelicans were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 26-56 record.

They missed the 2026 NBA playoffs.

Warriors Last Season

The Warriors were the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 37-45 record.

They lost to the Phoenix Suns in the play-in tournament.