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Golden State Warriors Champion Makes Post Amid NBA Free Agency

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 31: Kevon Looney #55 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center on December 31, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bobby Goddin/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, NBA free agency opened up around the league.

One player who recently became available was Kevon Looney.

He is coming off a year where he averaged 2.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field in 21 games for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Chris Haynes of NBA on Prime wrote (on June 26): “New Orleans Pelicans are expected to decline the $8M team option on veteran center Kevon Looney, making the 3-time NBA champ an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell me.”

Golden State Warriors Champion Makes Post

GettyKevon Looney #55 of the New Orleans Pelicans takes a three point shot during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on November 05, 2025 in Dallas, Texas.

After the news came out the Looney would be a free agent, he made a post to Instagram.

Looney wrote: “Focus #longlivewati🙏🏿 #flyghtworld🌐🌎🗺🚀✈️”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Damion Lee: “There he go!”

@micah.hall24: “Come back to the Bay Loon Dawg 🙏”

@miles_olajuwon: “Just make the choice you believe is right. Support you forever 🔥🔥🔥”

GettyKevon Looney #5 of the Golden State Warriors chews his mouth guard during a game against the Houston Rockets in the second quarter at Chase Center on April 06, 2025 in San Francisco, California.

@justin_lu.22: “dubnation need you😢”

@kaihovigg: “ur a warriors legend looney 🙌🙌💙💛💙💛💙💛 we miss u. ❤️❤️🥺”

@i_yaka_: “Let’s get you back on @warriors ! 🫡”

Looking At Looney

GettyKevon Looney #5 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates a basket in the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center on January 22, 2023 in San Francisco, California.

Looney was the 30th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of UCLA.

He had spent the first ten seasons of his career with the Golden State Warriors.

In that span, Looney helped the franchise win three NBA Championships.

His career averages are 4.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 57.0% from the field in 620 games.

Pelicans Last Season

GettyKevon Looney #55 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts prior to the game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center on December 31, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Pelicans were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 26-56 record.

They missed the 2026 NBA playoffs.

Warriors Last Season

GettyHead coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets in Game One of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 20, 2025 in Houston, Texas.

The Warriors were the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 37-45 record.

They lost to the Phoenix Suns in the play-in tournament.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Golden State Warriors Champion Makes Post Amid NBA Free Agency

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