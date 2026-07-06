Warriors’ Chances of Landing LeBron James Take New Turn

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the most heavily connected teams to LeBron James in NBA free agency.

Over the last couple of years, the Warriors have held a high level of interest in pairing James with Stephen Curry. Both players have also had interest in playing with each other.

When James decided that he would leave the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason, Golden State instantly became a favorite to sign him. However, there were many other teams with interest in him as well.

At this point in time, the Warriors remain one of the top potential suitors for the longtime NBA superstar. However, their chances have continued to drop.

One NBA insider has spoken out with an update about James that makes him landing in Golden State look even less likely.

Warriors’ Chances of Signing LeBron James Take a Major Hit

ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst offered a new update about James’ free agency on July 6. He shared that update during an appearance on “Pardon My Take.”

Windhorst shared that teams around the NBA don’t seem to have much optimism that James will sign somewhere other than with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I’ve talked to people in Philly, and I’m like what do you think? ‘We’re afraid it’s Cleveland,’ – everybody I talked to is like ‘we’re afraid it’s Cleveland,’ – nobody seems like they have optimism,” Windhorst said.

No one should count the Warriors out based on that report. Curry and Draymond Green are still good friends with James and there is no question the team could offer him a chance to compete for another championship.

Unfortunately, the draw of returning home to finish his career might be too much for James to pass on.

Which Other Teams Remain as Legitimate Suitors for LeBron James?

Outside of Golden State and the Cavaliers, there are quite a few teams who remain confident that they could sign James.

Among those teams are the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Philadelphia 76ers. There are also other franchises who have been involved with James that could swoop in and make a strong cause to him.

That group of teams could all offer James a chance to win another ring. Only one of them could offer him a chance to round out his legacy by coming back home for a third stint. The Cavaliers do seem to be the favorite at this point in time.

Expect to continue hearing updates and speculation about James. This report from Windhorst is far from a report that James is signing with Cleveland.

The Warriors still have a shot, but they certainly shouldn’t be viewed as the front-runner right now. Golden State has seen the Cavaliers take over that role.