Warriors Showing Interest in Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard: Report

It is safe to say that the Golden State Warriors are still in a win-now mindset. Head coach Steve Kerr is back, signing a new two-year deal to remain with the franchise through the 2027-28 season. To go along with this, Stephen Curry will be back with the Warriors in a healthy fashion.

Jimmy Butler III is still sidelined while recovering from a torn ACL. Golden State is “embracing for the possibility and potential likelihood” that he misses the start of 2026-27, says ESPN’s Shams Charania.

This still doesn’t change the fact that Golden State is on the older side of NBA rosters. This could mean that the franchise is hunting for star talent that matches the same older star talent.

One name that remains linked to Golden State this summer is Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer emphasized that Leonard is at the top of the team’s priority list, per ESPN’s Anthony Slater, but that doesn’t completely mean a trade won’t get done.

Kevin O’Connor: ‘I Still Think the Warriors Are Still Going for Kawhi Leonard.’

With one year and $50.3 million remaining on Kawhi Leonard’s contract, per Spotrac, this situation becomes appealing to organizations. Specifically, the Golden State Warriors, says Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor.

“I do think the Warriors still want Kawhi Leonard, and I still think the Warriors are still going for Kawhi Leonard,” said the insider on his self-named podcast. “I don’t think this Warriors’ love for Kawhi Leonard has declined at all. We heard all about it at the deadline after it passed. I think it’s still there, it’s just a matter of if the Clippers are actually going to decide to go young.”

Pairing Leonard with Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler III, and Draymond Green (pending his player option decision for 2026-27) would be intriguing for another push for a championship. Ring hunting has been the Warriors’ quest over the past decade.

Warriors Linked to Pelicans’ Trey Murphy III

Kawhi Leonard would be a win-now, but expensive move for the Warriors. With that said, another younger option is the New Orleans Pelicans’ Trey Murphy III.

“New Orleans Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III could be more obtainable in this transaction cycle,” ESPN’s Anthony Slater wrote. “Murphy is a player the Warriors front office has circled for years as a prime wing who fits a need, the Kerr system and, at 25, accomplishes the goal of getting younger.”

The insider also mentioned the Pelicans’ desire to trade into a top-20 selection in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Golden State currently holds the No. 11 selection.

Trey Murphy III has three years and $87 million remaining on his contract, per Spotrac. At 25 years old, the Pelicans’ wing fits nicely into the Warriors’ shooting mentality. His age would be compelling to Golden State’s future beyond the Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Steve Kerr era.

There are multiple options that the Warriors are working with, per sources. A trade could be in the crosshairs, or Golden State can maintain its draft assets, which include the No. 11 pick in this year’s draft.