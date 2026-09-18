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Ex-Lakers Champion Coach Reveals Reason Why He Joined Warriors Staff

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Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 03: Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on April 03, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

A Los Angeles Lakers head coach joined the Golden State Warriors coaching staff ahead of the 2026-2027 NBA season. 

Frank Vogel, who coached the Lakers to the 2020 NBA championship, will be joining Steve Kerr on the Warriors’ coaching staff next season.

Steve Kerr’s Great Pitch To Get The Services Of Former Lakers Coach Frank Vogel

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Head coach Frank Vogel of the Los Angeles Lakers and head coach, Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors meet at the end of the game during a 104-98 Lakers preseason win at Staples Center on October 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

According to Vogel, Kerr came to him with an incredible pitch that he just cannot turn down. Vogel said the biggest selling point for the job was that he will be handling the defensive side of the Warriors next season. 

“He made a great pitch and how I could come in here and make an impact on their team,” Vogel, 53, said in his interview with the Bay Area News Group. “That I would run the defense, and that there’s nobody in the league that they would want more to do it than me.”

“When you put in this type of work for the 25 or so years that I’ve been doing it, you reach a level of expertise that you don’t want to go to waste. And I love just being able to take all of the battle scars and all the knowledge that I’ve accumulated over the years, and using that to contribute to a group that is trying to do something special.”

Vogel, known for his defensive strategies with the Indiana Pacers and the Lakers, is expected to spearhead defensive game-planning and scheming, filling the void left by departing assistants like Terry Stotts and Jerry Stackhouse.

He brings 12 seasons of head coaching experience with the Pacers, Orlando Magic, Lakers, and Phoenix Suns. Before coming to the Bay Area, he spent two seasons on the coaching staff for the Dallas Mavericks.

Kerr and Vogel are flanked by a robust group of assistant coaches, including the long-tenured defensive mastermind Ron Adams, alongside Bruce Fraser, Seth Cooper, Kris Weems, Jacob Rubin, Anthony Vereen, Nicholas Kerr, and Khalid Robinson.

Frank Vogel Set To Coach One Of The Greatest Defenders In NBA History

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 08: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors battle for a rebound during the first quarter in game four of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

With the Warriors, Frank Vogel will be coaching Draymond Green, who many regard as one of the greatest defenders in NBA history. 

Vogel’s defensive mind was often anchored by an elite defender at the rim. In Indiana, it was Roy Hibbert. In the Lakers, it was Anthony Davis. 

In Golden State, it will surely be Draymond Green.

“One of the first things I told (Steve) is my number one job right now is you know obviously lend my experience and give insight,” Vogel said. “But whatever I can take off his plate, so he can really focus on the task at hand, I’m happy to do that, and really, honestly, excited to do that for him.”

“He’s a guy that not only plays defense at a high level, but he commands that everyone around him does so as well,” Vogel said. “To me, that’s just a blessing. It’s everything you want as a coach who is going to run the defense. He is exactly who you want your starting point to be.”

Vogel’s defensive mind would be crucial in the Warriors’ plans next season as they look to chase another NBA championship before the retirement of franchise icon Stephen Curry, who will be turning 39 years old next season. 

Last season, the Warriors did not reach the NBA playoffs after losing in the play-in tournament. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Ex-Lakers Champion Coach Reveals Reason Why He Joined Warriors Staff

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