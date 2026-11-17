The Golden State Warriors have gone 0-2 following Stephen Curry‘s injury that will likely keep him out a few more weeks, and the team looks drastically different playing without their franchise star compared to the hot start to the season they saw when the two-time MVP was on the court.

Right after Curry went down with the oblique injury, there was hope this Warriors team was better equipped to play without the 38-year-old having one of the best seasons of his career, but in the few games since, that hasn’t proven to be the case.

With blowout losses to the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State might be facing a rough situation for as long as Curry remains out with his injury.

Warriors Get Bad News As Struggles Continue Without Franchise Star

Playing without Curry, the Warriors lost by 38 points to the Spurs and 21 points to the Pelicans. The second loss is much worse than the first, but regardless, it’s a clear change in performance compared to how the team was playing when its point guard was healthy.

“Warriors’ last 2 games without Stephen Curry: L by 21 at Pelicans L by 38 at Spurs,”Underdog NBA wrote in a post on X. “33.3 team FG% over the span. Scored 94 points on a Pelicans team that had allowed at least 113 in 8 straight games. Not even Yaxel’s haircut could save Golden State.”

Specifically, as it relates to shooting the ball, that’s where the Warriors have struggled since Curry was injured. As team writer Peter O’Keefe discussed, Golden State has been exposed on that end of the floor in their past two games.

“Over the past three games in which the Warriors have lost by a combined 67 points, they’ve shot 31.2% (four-worst in the league) from three-point range,” he wrote. “The concerning reality is though that the Warriors simply lack elite three-point shooters.”

Additionally, O’Keefe thinks there might be some panic for Golden State playing without Curry. The final scores against San Antonio and New Orleans clearly showed that, but along with the blowout losses, the team’s lack of offensive talent with Curry, Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody, and Kristaps Porzingis has been on full display.

“Every team suffers when their best player is off the floor, but arguably none more than Golden State whose offense falls off an absolute cliff. It was only last week that the Warriors had the second-best offense in the league, but their two performances since had looked like the worst team in the league,” he added. “The Warriors could afford to drop the two games in Texas if they secured this one against the Pelicans, but now the pressure is rising with Curry still out for multiple weeks.”

As mentioned, there was hope Golden State could stay afloat with Curry out for an extended period, but so far, things are going to have to change if the Warriors want to stay successful over the next few weeks.

Stephen Curry Injury Update: When Is Golden State’s Hero Coming Back?

With all of that being said, the most important question for the Bay Area franchise is when Curry will return from his injury.

While an exact timeline remains uncertain, initial reports said that Curry would be re-evaluated after two weeks, but could miss up to a month with the torn oblique injury, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“I’m told that Stephen Curry is actually going to be sidelined for closer to one month with this oblique abdominal tear that he suffered,” Charania said on NBA Today, adding that the two-week mark is when Curry will be looked at for the first time after some rest and recovery. “And at that point they’re going to get a better feel for his recovery, how much time he’s going to need in his rehab, whether it’s going to require three weeks or four weeks or more.”

Additionally, speaking to the media after the Warriors’ loss to the Pelicans, head coach Steve Kerr offered a new Curry injury update. He said the franchise star would be looked at again on Thanksgiving, and that’s when the team would offer a new official status on the point guard.

“I’ve not talked to him, but I’ve talked to Rick [Celebrini]. We’ll have an update for you on Thanksgiving,” Kerr said.

That new update can’t come soon enough. Along with losing to the Houston Rockets in the game in which Curry suffered the injury, it’s been two bad losses for the team since. The Warriors were on an eight-game win streak before the star went out, and while the team’s schedule isn’t extremely tough over the next few weeks, it’s not going to be easy to stay afloat without Curry’s near-30 points per game on a nightly basis.

For now, the Warriors need to make some changes, as playing the way they have without Curry hasn’t worked so far, and if a playoff appearance or any hopes of making a deep run in April or May are to stay alive, the team will need to adapt by finding a way to win without the franchise centerpiece for at least the next few weeks until he returns healthy.

The Warriors are 8-6 and ninth in the Western Conference standings. The team’s next game comes on Wednesday, November 19, against the Dallas Mavericks.