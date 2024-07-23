Warriors Considered ‘Dark Horse’ for $95 Million 3&D Wing

Even after all the help that they added, the Golden State Warriors are looking for more. While they’ve been linked to Lauri Markkanen, another player has been mentioned as a target: Cameron Johnson.

The New York Post’s Brian Lewis reported that the Warriors are among the teams considered to be a dark horse for the Brooklyn Nets wing.

“While the Kings, Magic, and Lakers are interested, one recent report claimed the Spurs, Raptors or Warriors could be a ‘dark horse,'” Lewis wrote in a July 22 story.

The Nets acquired Johnson in 2023 in exchange for Kevin Durant. Johnson has established himself as a solid wing defender. Better than that, he is also a reliable three-point shooter, shooting 39.1% from three during the 2024-25 season.

Johnson will enter the second year of a four-year, $94.5 million contract, where he will be owed $23.6 million for the 2024-25 season. His contract is more than affordable for teams like the Warriors to acquire. The Warriors have shored up their wing depth when they added De’Anthony Melton and Kyle Anderson. Johnson would be another useful addition to their perimeter.

Nets May Trade Cameron Johnson in Their Rebuild

The Nets signaled that they would start a rebuild when they traded Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks. With him off the team, the Nets don’t have any current stars on their roster, which means they may trade more pieces away to get younger.

If they commit to a rebuild, Johnson could be next. NBA Insider Marc Stein reported that Johnson is someone to keep an eye on between now and the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline.

“Toronto’s Bruce Brown. Portland’s Robert Williams. Washington’s unsigned free agent (and thus a prime sign-and-trade target) Tyus Jones and newly acquired Malcolm Brogdon. The Brooklyn trio of Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Dennis Schröder.

“Trade headlines in recent days have mostly been monopolized by Utah’s Lauri Markkanen and New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram, but all of the players above continue to rank as must-monitor candidates to be dealt between now and next season’s Feb. 6 trade deadline,” Stein wrote in a July 11 story.

If the Warriors can’t get Johnson, they could try to get any of these other aforementioned players. Markkanen has been linked to them in recent weeks.

Lauri Markkanen & Cameron Johnson Make a Great Offseason

There is a scenario where the Warriors could get Markkanen and Johnson in the same offseason because their contracts are both inexpensive, given their value as players. However, doing so will mean having to pay a good price for them in terms of assets. The Warriors have enough to pull it off

Again, the Warriors added to their depth with everyone who they had already added. Adding Markkanen, a 27-year-old All-Star who is a stretch big, would raise their ceiling. Adding Johnson, an experienced two-way wing with playoff experience, would make them harder to beat.

The Warriors are in a precarious position. Stephen Curry is 36, so Golden State doesn’t have much time left with him while he is still playing at an All-Star level. Bringing in Markkanen and Johnson could form another contender in the West.