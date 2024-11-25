Controversial Trade Proposal Sees Warriors Land Former DPOY

The Golden State Warriors currently boast a top-five defense in the NBA. After a strong start to the season, they sit atop the Western Conference. However, the front office will undoubtedly look for ways to sustain that hot start in the coming months.

According to Colin Keane of SportingNews, former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart could be a logical trade target.

“The Warriors could send Melton’s expiring contract along with Kuminga’s expiring contract over to Memphis for Smart — the money matches up perfectly,” Keane reasoned. “And since that isn’t a fair deal for Golden State straight up, the Warriors could also ask for a first-round pick from Memphis (say, in 2028). Memphis would be turning Smart’s contract into cap space for the upcoming offseason, and the Grizzlies could decide this summer if they want to use some of that money to retain either Melton or the rising star Kuminga after having seen Kuminga on the roster for half a season or more.”

When healthy, Smart is arguably a top-three defensive guard in the NBA. He’s improved as a perimeter scorer in recent years and has significant postseason experience. Most importantly, though, he has shown he can excel as a lead guard.

The Trade Proposal is Built on Brett Sigel’s Reporting

Keane’s trade proposal to send Smart to the Warriors is built off Bretti Sigel’s reporting for Clutch Points.

“The emergence of Scotty Pippen Jr. and rookie Jaylen Wells has league personnel wondering if the Memphis Grizzlies would consider moving former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, sources said,” Siegel reported. “Smart has one more year left on his contract after this season and occupies a near-$20 million salary slot that the Grizzlies could utilize to add another high-profile player.”

Convincing the Warriors to part ways with Jonathan Kuminga will be difficult. He has emerged as a potential All-Star of the future. However, he’s in the final year of his rookie-scale contract and will become a restricted free agent in the summer.

If the Warriors want to avoid a potential free agency saga, moving Kuminga could be the answer. Smart would instantly improve Golden State’s rotation. He also fits the Stephen Curry and Draymond Green timeline. However, the Warriors would lose some of their explosiveness on the wing.

Kuminga is the Warriors’ Best Trade Chip

Kuminga enjoyed a breakout 2023-24 NBA season. As such, he has high value around the NBA, thus making him the Warriors’ biggest trade chip. It’s unlikely the front office would be willing to lose him in a deal for Smart.

Perhaps the Warriors stance would be different if they were struggling on defense. However, Smart’s value is somewhat redundant as one of the best rearguard units in the NBA.

Instead, the Warriors will likely look to keep Kuminga around for the long term. He’s shown enough upside to persevere with his development. It won’t always be pretty, but if Kuminga can continue his current progress, he will be a leading star in the future.

Golden State has been straddling two developmental timelines for years now. It makes no sense to change course unless the return is a genuine superstar.