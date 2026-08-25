Warriors’ Stephen Curry Faces $137 Million Choice as Critical Date Looms

The Golden State Warriors have frustrated much of the fan base this offseason, as what were originally portrayed as big plans for a roster shake-up around extension eligible Stephen Curry wound up petering out into a ho-hum summer in which the Dubs are poised to bring back pretty much the same roster that they had at the close of the season. There was no LeBron James signing. There was no Anthony Davis trade. There was just the drafting of No. 11 pick Yaxel Lendeborg, and just about every other player has stayed in place.

So it may ring hollow to say that, yet again, the Warriors could be no the brink of star-caliber shakeups. But, well, that could be the case–depending on how things go this weekend, when the Warriors and Curry can officially lock into a contract extension.

Because he is 38 years old, the deal can’t run past two years, putting Curry’s max offer at two years and $137 million. At the same time, the Warriors have the potential to have a massive amount of cap space next season–more than $100 million–depending on how they manage cap holds and trades.

And depending on Curry’s extension.

Warriors’ Stephen Curry Is Not Leaving

With that, let’s look closer at how the Warriors and Curry could proceed from here. But first, some ground rules.

First off, to be clear, Curry is not going to be traded. It’s an interesting thought exercise to consider what your team’s trade package for him might be, but he wants to retire in the Bay Area, and the Warriors want him there. So we can cross off that option and just focus on what might actually happen in the coming days or weeks.

Second, the Warriors have only $35 million committed for next year. Technically, they could have almost $140 million in cap space. But that does not take into account an extension for Bradnin Podziemski, player options for Kristaps Porzingis (not fully guaranteed) and De’Anthony Melton, as well as cap holds for free-agent players. There will be trades and other transactions, so things will change.

But still, $100 million in cap space–without a Curry extension–is a reasonable assumption.

Play

Warriors’ 3 Options on an Extension

From there, three possibilities for Curry and the Warriors emerge. Each can be taken a signal for where the franchise is heading next, and how much Curry is willing to give up to get them there.

OPTION 1: Curry signs a straightforward max extension. He gets two years, with the first year at $66 million. That is the norm. The Warriors could still carve out some cap space, but not nearly enough to land a max-contract guy. This is the most likely outcome, and certainly, Curry does not owe the team a discount, not after all he has contributed to the franchise.

OPTION 2: Curry signs a discount extension. Curry could do the Warriors a favor and grant them a contract discount. Even if he were to accept, say, two years and $100 million, it could give the front office enough room (potentially more than $40 million) to make a run at top free agents, or make strong offers for restricted free agents that teams would not match.

It would afford the Warriors the chance to add another legitimate star, and might be the best option for both sides, if Curry were willing. And, of course, the bigger the discount, the more money the Warriors could have.

How Much Would Stephen Curry Sacrifice in an Extension?

Now, the third option is the real wild card and one that would have the league buzzing for the next 10 months. That would be if the Warriors and Curry simply decide not to sign an extension at all, and to allow him to hit free agency.

OPTION 3: Curry does not sign an extension. This is not to say that Curry would hit free agency with the intent to leave, only that he would hit free agency to allow the Warriors the maximum amount of money to add a player or players. The Warriors could even re-sign Jimmy Butler in free agency, if he comes back strong from his torn ACL, and still have enough for another top free agent or trade target. Curry could then re-sign once those transactions are complete.

It’s a similar tack to the one taken by both Draymond Green and James Harden this summer. Maybe Curry is next.