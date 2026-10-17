Hi, Subscriber

Warriors Veteran Gives Crucial Assessment On Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Portland Trail Blazers v Golden State Warriors
Getty
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 16: Yaxel Lendeborg #1 of the Golden State Warriors shoots over Toumani Camara #33 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of their preseason game at Chase Center on October 16, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg has received some crucial assessments from his veteran teammate ahead of his NBA regular season debut. 

Talking in a press conference, Al Horford, the Warriors’ 40-year-old veteran center, said Lendeborg has been impressive in his reads and decision-making, specifically when teams try to pressure him. 

Al Horford’s Assessment of Warriors Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg

Golden State Warriors Media Day
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 28: Yaxel Lendeborg (R) #1 of the Golden State Warriors poses with Al Horford #20 during media day at Chase Center on September 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Notably, Hordford’s assessment is based on what Lendeborg showed in his preseason games for the Warriors. 

“It’s been impressive because even if teams pressure him, if there’s things going on, there was a couple of times there I didn’t think that he was going to make the read because I was open and he was making the right play,” Horford said

“He was making the pass, so it’s credit to him. He has excellent floor vision and he passes the ball really, really well. So, just impressed with his composure and knowing when to go and when to pass. So, that’s a really good sign for us.”

The 24-year-old Lendeborg possesses elite, multi-positional tools as a 6-foot-9 combo forward equipped with a massive 7-foot-4 wingspan and a robust 240-pound frame.

What makes his toolkit unique is the fluid quickness and mobility that allow him to navigate the court like a jumbo wing rather than a traditional frontcourt player, based on his preseason performances.

Offensively, Lendeborg has evolved into a versatile weapon capable of impacting games through multiple scoring and playmaking layers. He excels in transition as a downhill steamroller and attacks hard closeouts with a powerful first step, allowing him to use his bully-ball strength to finish with authority at the rim.

Yaxel also functions as a connective playmaker, boasting elite vision for his size. He reads defenses on the move to thread pinpoint passes while maintaining an impressively low turnover rate, which is crucial for the Warriors’ offensive system. 

Steve Kerr Speaks On Yaxel Lendeborg’s Role For The Warriors

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 13: Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors looks on in the third quarter of a preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 13, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Warriors defeated the Lakers 101-89. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is expecting a lot from Yaxel Lendeborg, who has impressed him with his tools during Summer League and the preseason. 

“Yaxel had a great summer not only in Summer League, but in our building, pick-up games, individual work. He’s clearly going to play a ton,” Kerr said. “He gives us the size and the versatility that we need. He can guard bigs. He can guard wings. He’s a connector on offense, really good passer, ball handler. I always try to check boxes with guys, evaluating them, dribble, pass, shoot, process. He checks all those boxes.”

Kerr thinks he will continue to earn minutes in the regular season. 

“He’s really an exciting young player for us, and he’s going to play a ton. Whether he’s a starter or coming off the bench,” he said.

The Warriors enter the 2026-2027 NBA season facing tempered expectations as they struggle to bridge the gap between their veteran championship core and a looming rebuilding phase.

The team is attempting to bounce back from last year’s disappointing campaign, where the Warriors did not reach the playoffs. 

A 38-year-old Steph Curry will again lead the injury-riddled Warriors that will wait for the recoveries of Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody, and Kristaps Porzingis during the season.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

0 Comments

Warriors Veteran Gives Crucial Assessment On Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x