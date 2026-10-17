Warriors Veteran Gives Crucial Assessment On Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg

The Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg has received some crucial assessments from his veteran teammate ahead of his NBA regular season debut.

Talking in a press conference, Al Horford, the Warriors’ 40-year-old veteran center, said Lendeborg has been impressive in his reads and decision-making, specifically when teams try to pressure him.

Al Horford’s Assessment of Warriors Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg

Notably, Hordford’s assessment is based on what Lendeborg showed in his preseason games for the Warriors.

“It’s been impressive because even if teams pressure him, if there’s things going on, there was a couple of times there I didn’t think that he was going to make the read because I was open and he was making the right play,” Horford said.

“He was making the pass, so it’s credit to him. He has excellent floor vision and he passes the ball really, really well. So, just impressed with his composure and knowing when to go and when to pass. So, that’s a really good sign for us.”

The 24-year-old Lendeborg possesses elite, multi-positional tools as a 6-foot-9 combo forward equipped with a massive 7-foot-4 wingspan and a robust 240-pound frame.

What makes his toolkit unique is the fluid quickness and mobility that allow him to navigate the court like a jumbo wing rather than a traditional frontcourt player, based on his preseason performances.

Offensively, Lendeborg has evolved into a versatile weapon capable of impacting games through multiple scoring and playmaking layers. He excels in transition as a downhill steamroller and attacks hard closeouts with a powerful first step, allowing him to use his bully-ball strength to finish with authority at the rim.

Yaxel also functions as a connective playmaker, boasting elite vision for his size. He reads defenses on the move to thread pinpoint passes while maintaining an impressively low turnover rate, which is crucial for the Warriors’ offensive system.

Steve Kerr Speaks On Yaxel Lendeborg’s Role For The Warriors

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is expecting a lot from Yaxel Lendeborg, who has impressed him with his tools during Summer League and the preseason.

“Yaxel had a great summer not only in Summer League, but in our building, pick-up games, individual work. He’s clearly going to play a ton,” Kerr said. “He gives us the size and the versatility that we need. He can guard bigs. He can guard wings. He’s a connector on offense, really good passer, ball handler. I always try to check boxes with guys, evaluating them, dribble, pass, shoot, process. He checks all those boxes.”

Kerr thinks he will continue to earn minutes in the regular season.

“He’s really an exciting young player for us, and he’s going to play a ton. Whether he’s a starter or coming off the bench,” he said.

The Warriors enter the 2026-2027 NBA season facing tempered expectations as they struggle to bridge the gap between their veteran championship core and a looming rebuilding phase.

The team is attempting to bounce back from last year’s disappointing campaign, where the Warriors did not reach the playoffs.

A 38-year-old Steph Curry will again lead the injury-riddled Warriors that will wait for the recoveries of Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody, and Kristaps Porzingis during the season.