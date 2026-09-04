Warriors Get Crucial Brandin Podziemski Prediction Before Contract Year

The Golden State Warriors have a critical season ahead, and Brandin Podziemski has a major opportunity at stake.

Seeing as though he’s entering the final season of his contract, Podziemski can drive up his value by helping Steph Curry and the Warriors avoid slipping up for the second season in a row, after they came up short of making a playoff bid.

Heading into his fourth NBA season, Podziemski landed a prediction about his role, which could be beneficial from a personal standpoint.

How Could Brandin Podziemski Display His Value?

According to Warriors On SI’s Joey Akeley, Podziemski is one of three players who could see his role change the most in 2026-2027.

For the 23-year-old guard, he could be looking at a season with more scoring and three-point attempts. Due to the injury to Moses Moody, Akeley envisions Podziemski being the sure second-best three-point threat from Golden State next season.

“If he doesn’t sign an extension before the season, how consistently he provides secondary scoring could be a huge part of 2027 offseason contract talks when he’s a restricted free agent,” Akeley wrote.

Brandin Podziemski’s NBA Career So Far

Just last season, Podziemski appeared in all 82 games for the Warriors. Seeing the court for 28.5 minutes per game and starting in half of those matchups, Podziemski produced an average of 13.8 points per game while shooting 37.1% from three. It was a career-best run for the young guard.

Over a three-year span, Podziemski has appeared in 220 games for the Warriors. Throughout his career, he has knocked down 37.5% of his threes, producing 11.6 points per game. Along with his scoring, Podziemski came down with 5.3 rebounds per game, and dished out 3.6 assists per game.

Based on Pro Basketball Reference’s 2026-2027 early projections, Podziemski could average 16.9 points per game on 38.2% shooting from three, per 36 minutes next season. That’s slightly under last year’s 17.5 PPG per 36 minutes from last year.

With the Warriors having a quiet offseason–and still facing the Jimmy Butler injury debacle–Podziemski has a big opportunity to step up.