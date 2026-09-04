Hi, Subscriber

Warriors Get Crucial Brandin Podziemski Prediction Before Contract Year

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Golden State Warriors v New York Knicks
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 15: Brandin Podziemski #2 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the first quarter of the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on March 15, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors have a critical season ahead, and Brandin Podziemski has a major opportunity at stake.

Seeing as though he’s entering the final season of his contract, Podziemski can drive up his value by helping Steph Curry and the Warriors avoid slipping up for the second season in a row, after they came up short of making a playoff bid.

Heading into his fourth NBA season, Podziemski landed a prediction about his role, which could be beneficial from a personal standpoint.

How Could Brandin Podziemski Display His Value?

Chicago Bulls v Golden State Warriors
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Brandin Podziemski #2 of the Golden State Warriors passes around Josh Giddey #3 of the Chicago Bulls during the first half at Chase Center on March 10, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

According to Warriors On SI’s Joey Akeley, Podziemski is one of three players who could see his role change the most in 2026-2027.

For the 23-year-old guard, he could be looking at a season with more scoring and three-point attempts. Due to the injury to Moses Moody, Akeley envisions Podziemski being the sure second-best three-point threat from Golden State next season.

“If he doesn’t sign an extension before the season, how consistently he provides secondary scoring could be a huge part of 2027 offseason contract talks when he’s a restricted free agent,” Akeley wrote.

Brandin Podziemski’s NBA Career So Far

Chicago Bulls v Golden State Warriors
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Brandin Podziemski #2 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball against the Chicago Bulls at Chase Center on March 10, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Just last season, Podziemski appeared in all 82 games for the Warriors. Seeing the court for 28.5 minutes per game and starting in half of those matchups, Podziemski produced an average of 13.8 points per game while shooting 37.1% from three. It was a career-best run for the young guard.

Over a three-year span, Podziemski has appeared in 220 games for the Warriors. Throughout his career, he has knocked down 37.5% of his threes, producing 11.6 points per game. Along with his scoring, Podziemski came down with 5.3 rebounds per game, and dished out 3.6 assists per game.

Based on Pro Basketball Reference’s 2026-2027 early projections, Podziemski could average 16.9 points per game on 38.2% shooting from three, per 36 minutes next season. That’s slightly under last year’s 17.5 PPG per 36 minutes from last year.

With the Warriors having a quiet offseason–and still facing the Jimmy Butler injury debacle–Podziemski has a big opportunity to step up.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments