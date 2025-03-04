Warriors Drop Injury Update on Steph Curry After Big Win Against Hornets

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is listed in the NBA official injury report as questionable for their Tuesday (March 4) road game against the New York Knicks with right ankle soreness.

Curry rolled his ankle in the Warriors’ 119-101 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, March 3, that moved them into solo sixth place in the Western Conference with a half-game lead over the Los Angeles Clippers (32-28).

“I did roll it but I finished the game,” Curry revealed to reporters after the win. “So hopefully I wake up with a little bit more recovery than it is right now.”

Curry, who will turn 37 on March 14, finished the game with a team-high 21 points and a game-high 10 assists in only 30 minutes against his hometown team. He only played four minutes in the fourth quarter of the blowout victory that hopefully keeps him fresh for the marquee matchup against the Knicks on a nationally televised game on TNT.

“It’s a minor tweak,” Curry told reporters. “It feels alright right now. It’s cold from the ice tub but it’s alright. Let’s see how I feel in the morning.”

But the injury report puts him a game-time decision.

“I’m going to play but if my ankle says I shouldn’t play then I won’t play,” Curry added.

Gary Payton II Suffers Nasty Injury

The Warriors won for the sixth time in their last seven games but at the expense of another key injury.

Gary Payton II will be out against the Knicks after suffering a nasal bone contusion in a collision with Hornets star LaMelo Ball in the early moments of the second half. It was an unfortunate accident for Payton, who was phenomenal for the Warriors with nine points, a steal and a block in just 10 minutes off the bench in the big win.

Over his last seven games, Payton is averaging 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals with the Warriors outscoring their opponents by 32 points during this stretch.

Jonathan Kuminga Remains Out

As expected, Warriors’ young forward Jonathan Kuminga will skip the game at Madison Square Garden against the Knicks.

The Warriors are targeting Saturday’s home game against the Detroit Pistons as Kuminga’s return date, according to Charania.

“Jonathan Kuminga is really close on a return,” Charania said on the “NBA Countdown.” “He’s in the final stages of a rehab of his significant ankle sprain suffered in January … It’s unlikely to be Monday in Charlotte. They have three more games on this road trip before they return home.

“I’m told the Warriors are considering waiting until [this] weekend when they’re back at home for his return. His integration, though, will be a big challenge, the next big challenge for the Warriors, seeing what role he had before his injury.”

Kuminga has been out since Jan. 4 after suffering a significant sprained right ankle against the Memphis Grizzlies. The 22-year-old forward showed plenty of promise before the injury.

Kuminga has scored in double digits in 17 straight games, including eight 20-plus-point scoring. He had three games in which he scored more than 30 points, including a back-to-back career-high 34 in late December.

But he will be returning to a much different Warriors team with Jimmy Butler taking over his spot.