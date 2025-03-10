Steph Curry Makes History With Unprecedented Career Move

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry made history with his new career move.

On Monday, March 10, Davidson College announced that Curry, their most famous alumnus, has accepted to become one of their assistant general managers for their basketball program, along with his fellow alum Matt Berman.

Curry’s decision made him the first active player in U.S. major professional sports to take an administrative job with an NCAA team, according to ESPN.

“The Davidson experience is top notch,” Curry said in a statement released by the school. “My journey from when I got to Davidson in 2006 to now demonstrated that I had the opportunity to play basketball at the highest level, got a great education, an amazing network through the Davidson alumni and continue to wave the Davidson flag. I want very talented, high character student athletes to have that same experience.”

Assistant GM Role

The NIL era has changed the competitive landscape in college sports.

Davidson hopes with the help of Curry, one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, and their other alumni, will lift their basketball programs in the Atlantic 10 conference.

The two-time NBA MVP, his wife Ayesha Curry and longtime Davidson College supporters Don, Matt and Erica Berman will also start an eight-figure fund to be called the Curry-Berman fund for both the men’s and women’s programs.

As an assistant general manager, Curry will serve in an advisory role to help guide Davidson’s basketball teams.

“The goal for this is to invest in the next student athlete that’s coming into Davidson today,” Curry said in a statement released by the school. “They don’t have to take cuts on what the market says they deserve to be part of the brand of what it means to be a Davidson scholar-athlete with integrity in your academic experience.

“The commitment to a four-year graduation process provides countless opportunities professionally in sports or as a game changer in life. And that leads into my role as an assistant GM with Matt Berman – our ability to be a resource and a sounding board for the program, but also support each student athlete, to develop personal relationships with each of them to help guide them every step of the way through their Davidson experience.”

Steph Curry Has Come Full Circle

It was Davidson that gave Curry his first shot at basketball stardom after he was passed up by the big-time ACC programs in the region.

Curry set the NCAA single-season record for 3-pointers as a sophomore and was named conference player of the year twice before turning pro after his junior year.

The Warriors selected Curry with the No. 7 pick in the 2009 NBA draft and Golden State has been his home ever since. But he never forgot where he came from, even after winning four championships, an Olympic gold medal and becoming the greatest shooter in NBA history.

Basketball success did not stop Curry from keeping his promise to his mother to finish his studies at Davidson. He went back to Davidson in 2022 and took online classes to complete his undergraduate degree as a member of the class of 2010.

Now, Curry has come full circle returning to Davidson to inspire and actively help the school’s next generation of athletes to follow his footsteps.