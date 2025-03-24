Steph Curry’s Sweet Birthday Message to Ayesha Sparks Debate Among Fans

NBA fans have mixed reactions to Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry‘s emotional message to honor his wife, Ayesha Curry, on her 36th birthday.

“Where do we begin to describe what you mean to me, our family, everyone who’s been blessed enough to get to know you. You light the room up. [The] Most caring and thoughtful person I know. Every role you fill in life you do it with a passion and energy that makes a true difference. A special moment happened back in the late 80s on 3/23. And I’m forever grateful for it and for you! Love you, my woman. Bless up and happy birthday @ayeshacurry,” Curry posted on Instagram on Sunday, March 23.

Stephen and Ayesha have been married since 2011. They just welcomed their fourth child Caius Chai last year.

Most of the fans who reacted to the Instagram post were head over heels over Steph’s romantic message.

“More life more love! Blessings to you and the fam! 🤞🏾🙏🏾♥️,” flawlessri said.

Relationship goal this is perfect 🩵🐐🐐” bigrannn said.

“Next to every great man is a greater woman! Whatever food you cooking for Steph keep that on the table! Blessings!” mzansibarz said.

“She’s so lucky to have him [for real],” izhanisreallycool commented.

Birthday Post Sparks Debate

But there were also fans who debated whether who’s luckier between the Warriors superstar and Ayesha for having each other.

“Nah he’s lucky to have her. She held him down. This is what real love looks like,” cwalls31 said.

The comment was met with strong disagreement from Curry fans.

“Respectfully any women with a man like Stephen Curry would do the same. Literally facts,” notlikeyou64728 replied to cwalls31’s comment.

“How 😂 she’s literally famous because she’s married to him. Who tf knew who she was before she got involved with him she’s only famous because of him,” penitentiary__armz commented.

But there were also level-headed fans who tried to diffuse the tension in the comment section.

“Neither are lucky… they’re both deserving of each other,” itsthatbradguy wrote.

“Nah they both should be thankful and happy to have each other not only did she hold him down, he held her down to,” _dagg120 responded to cwalls31’s comment.

Steph Curry Upgraded to Questionable

Shortly after celebrating his wife’s birthday, Curry boarded the plane to join the Warriors in their current six-game road trip, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported.

Curry missed the opener of the trip — a 124-115 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, March 22 — with pelvic contusion. He sustained the injury in their 117-114 win over the Toronto Raptors on March 20.

Curry has been upgraded to questionable to play against the Miami Heat on Tuesday, March 25.

Multiple reports said Curry joined the Warriors’ Monday (March 24) practice and his availability for the Heat game will depend on how his “body responds to the work.”

The 41-30 Warriors are currently holding a half-game edge over the Minnesota Timberwolves (41-31) for the sixth seed in the strong Western Conference. A top-six finish for the Warriors automatically qualifies them for the playoffs.

Including Tuesday’s emotional homecoming for Jimmy Butler in Miami, the Warriors have 11 games left, the 16th strongest schedule remaining according to Tankathon.

The Timberwolves have a more favorable schedule, the eighth-lightest remaining schedule, per Tankathon.