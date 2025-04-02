Steph Curry Reveals Why He Didn’t Chase Klay Thompson’s 3-Point Record

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have already moved on from Klay Thompson‘s departure last offseason.

But on Tuesday, April 1, Thompson was on Curry’s mind when he came close to tying his former Splash Brother’s single-game 3-point record during their 134-125 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on the road.

Curry finished with 52 points, spiked by 12-of-20 3-point shooting, one shy of his career-high and two shy of Thompson’s record.

“I definitely was thinking about Klay in Chicago,” Curry said of his former teammate. “This is as close as I’ve been with the amount of time left but then after that, reality check [sets in]. We got

to win the game so we don’t want to sabotage anything.”

Thompson eclipsed Curry’s previous single-game record of 13 3-pointers with 14 in Chicago on Oct. 9, 2018.

Curry’s 12th 3-pointer with 2:55 left put the Warriors ahead 121-120. It marked the fourth time in his career he made 12 3s in a game, an NBA record in itself.

While there was plenty of time left to chase the record, Curry did not have the luxury to jack up shots because of how tight the game was and the stakes on the line.

Warriors Jump to No. 5

With 73 seconds left and the Warriors clinging to a 125-122 lead, Curry was left wide open from the left flank, but his career-high-tying 3-point attempt just clunked.

But second-year guard Brandin Podziemski saved Curry and the Warriors as he came out of nowhere to tap in the missed shot for a five-point cushion.

Moses Moody sealed the Warriors’ win with a corner 3 in the final 41 seconds then Curry put on the finishing touches with two free throws.

The win was more satisfying for Curry than reclaiming the single-game 3-point record. They now jumped to No. 5 in the stacked Western Conference with only seven games left — the 12th strongest remaining schedule, per Tankathon.

The 44-31 Warriors have a half-game lead over the Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves, tied at sixth with an identical record of 44-32, and just two games behind the No. 4 Los Angeles Lakers (46-29), whom they will face next on Thursday.

Steph Curry Sets New Record, Surpasses ‘The Logo’

While Curry failed to reclaim his previous record back from Thompson, the Warriors superstar established a new record.

According to the NBA, Curry now has the most halves (6) with eight or more 3-pointers in the play-by-play era (1997-98) in league history. His 32 points in the first half also tied LeBron James for the third-most 30+ point halves (22) in the play-by-play era.

Curry also passed the late Jerry West for 25th on the all-time scoring list.

“I got emotional about that,” Curry said of passing West. “That’s special. Obviously in his memory, what he’s meant to our organization and the league. I got to talk to Jonnie [West’s son] after the game and share a moment of what it meant for me, my family and the entire West family. I’ll keep that ball and put it in a good place.”

West worked with the Warriors as a team executive from 2011 to 2017. During this span, the Warriors won their first championship in 40 years with Curry leading the team.