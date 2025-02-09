Details of Steph Curry-Kevin Durant Talk Before Failed Warriors Trade Leaked

Not even Stephen Curry could persuade Kevin Durant to return to the Golden State Warriors.

Durant delivered the bad news to the Warriors in a conversation with Curry, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne reported on Friday, Feb. 7.

“Curry wanted a read on how Durant would feel about returning to the team he had chosen to leave after the 2019 Finals, sources said.

“Durant told him it didn’t “feel right” and that this “wasn’t the time” to revisit their basketball partnership, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the conversations. He added he was happy in Phoenix and wasn’t looking to play elsewhere,” Windhorst and Shelburne wrote.

The Warriors had a three-team trade framework in conversations with the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns that would have landed them Durant. It would have been for a massive package that included rising star Jonathan Kuminga and multiple picks.

“The three-way talks even expanded to loop in Washington. Those talks included Butler, Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas, two first-round picks (from the Warriors) and two second-round picks (one each from the Heat and Warriors), and pick swaps going to the Suns, sources said. The Warriors would’ve received Durant, while the Heat could’ve received Wiggins, Cleveland’s 2025 first-round pick (via Phoenix), Dennis Schroder and Kyle Anderson,” Windhorst and Shelburne wrote.

Fortunately for the Warriors, they were able to execute their backup plan and acquired Jimmy Butler without giving up Kuminga.

Durant, who was blindsided by the trade talks, could become available again this summer if the Suns couldn’t mend their relationship and they continue to flop. With Butler, the Warriors have what the Suns want and Kuminga along with multiple first-round picks to use in star chasing.

Jimmy Butler Acknowledges Warriors is Steph Curry’s Team

As Butler gets a fresh start with the Warriors, who gave him what he wanted — a two-year, $112 million extension — he acknowledged that this is and will always be Curry’s team.

“We good,” Butler told reporters during his introductory press conference when asked about his basketball fit with Curry. “Pass the ball to Steph. And get out of the way. Easy.”

Butler, who was the main star in two Heat teams that went to the NBA Finals, arrived in Golden State ready to be Curry’s sidekick.

“As far as playing with Steph, I mean everybody knows he’s the greatest shooter in the world, greatest shooter in history,” Butler said. “That makes my job a lot easier. I probably got a lot more space out there, but more than anything I think it’s always going to be a team effort. We all got a lot more space out there so we’ll see how it goes.”

Steph Curry Welcomes the Addition of a ‘Hungry’ Jimmy Butler

While the Warriors failed to get Durant — the Finals MVP of two of their last four championship runs — back, Butler is not too shabby to be their fallback option.

“Bringing Jimmy in like he’s here for a reason to help try to get us to the next level,” Curry told reporters after the Warriors lost 120-112 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, Feb. 6. “It’s going to look different. We have an opportunity to kind of solidify [our] rotation and make the necessary adjustments from play calls to just different sets that can feature him and his skill set and get us to a level where we’re playing consistent basketball.

“I know he’s hungry to get back out there and play. He’s had a wild up and down year for a lot of reasons and I’m excited for him to be a part of what we do and [have] ultimate confidence that we’ll be able to figure it out. All you want is a chance and I think he can help us get there.”

Chances to get back to the playoffs have been dwindling fast for the Warriors, who have lost 23 of their next 36 games since that 12-3 start. Butler is expected to inject some life to their flailing hopes to get back to the playoffs.