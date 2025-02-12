Warriors’ Draymond Green Reveals ‘Emotional Moment’ With Steph Curry After Butler Trade

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has been on a tear since the Jimmy Butler trade went down.

Curry dropped 38 points in their second straight win — 125-111 against the Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, Feb. 10 — with Butler on the roster.

It was also Curry’s fourth straight 30-point game, his longest streak of such scoring since 2021. Curry joined LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Karl Malone as the only players age 36 or older with four straight 30-point games.

Over his last four games, Curry is averaging 35.3 points, 5.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

“He looked like he got belief,” Draymond Green said of Curry on his podcast “The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis” that dropped on Wednesday, Feb. 12. “That’s what it is like. [Butler] energized Steph.

Green revealed he had an emotional conversation with Curry after they learned about the Butler trade in Utah on Feb. 5, the game that the Warriors superstar started his hot scoring streak.

“After the trade, [Curry] looked at me and he said, ‘Man, it’s crazy because it just dawned on me that like this is it. This is the last ride.’ … It was an emotional moment,” Green said.

Curry is 36. Butler is 35 and Green is 34.

The Warriors went all-in on this Butler trade as they agreed to a two-year, $112 million extension as a requisite for him to join them.

Butler’s extension lines up with Curry and Green. It’s a large commitment for the Warriors with Jonathan Kuminga’s restricted free agency looming.

Curry, Butler and Green’s salaries for the 2025-26 season eat up 80% of the Warriors cap room. It’s a sign that they are all-in to give Curry and Green their best chance to add more to their four championships.

“One thousand percent,” Green said, per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater after the trade. “That’s the goal. That’s what they’ve done. We appreciate it.”

Best Steph Curry Co-Star Since Kevin Durant

Butler is fitting well with the Warriors as he averaged 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists in his first two games, both resulting in a win. He’s become the first player to average at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists with his new team since, guess who?

Kevin Durant in 2016 when he joined the Warriors, which led to a championship run.

But unlike Durant who is a three-level scorer, Butler is helping the Warriors by wreaking havoc inside the paint and screening and facilitating for his teammates.

Butler has shot 23-of-28 free throws over his first two games as a Warrior.

Golden State has jumped from last (14.7) to No. 1 (26.5) in free throws made with Butler.

Draymond Green: ‘I Know When It’s Right’

One of the reported initial concerns of the Warriors why a Butler trade was not their option is his personality fit in the locker room, especially with Green.

Before the Warriors pulled off the trade after their Kevin Durant talks fell apart, The Athletic described “adding Butler raises the combustion possibilities.”

But Butler has blended in perfectly with the Warriors, giving them a strong post presence and physicality that they lacked before the trade.

Green could not contain his excitement for having Butler on their team.

“It’s been a while since I’ve gone into basketball games with that feeling that I’m like ‘Oh yeah we’re going to go just win and it’s been two games here, nobody’s getting ahead of themselves but I can only tell you how these two games felt,” Green said on his podcast. “It’s been great. I know stuff gonna get harder. We’re gonna have to figure stuff out, but I know when it’s right.”