Warriors’ Stephen Curry Gets Bold GOAT Claim From NBA Legend

The debate around Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry‘s place in basketball history is not new. Four championships. Two MVPs. One Finals MVP. The all-time three-pointers made record. The resume speaks for itself, and the conversation around where he ranks among the all-time greats keeps growing the longer he plays.

On Monday, it got another notable contribution. Hall of Famer Reggie Miller appeared on the Dan Patrick Show and was asked to name the greatest player under 6-foot-5 in NBA history. The question prompted real deliberation. Miller worked through names like Isiah Thomas, Allen Iverson, and Dwyane Wade before settling on his answer.

He went with Curry. And when pushed to reconsider, he did not budge.

What Miller Said About the Warriors Star

The conversation on the Dan Patrick Show covered several iterations of the question before Miller landed on his final answer. He expressed genuine admiration for Thomas, even suggesting at one point that the Detroit Pistons legend might be his pick. Host Dan Patrick pushed back, pointing out that Curry could fill a role similar to the one Klay Thompson played alongside Miller if they were hypothetically teammates.

Miller reconsidered. And his response was definitive.

“I’m still going with Wardell,” Miller said.

Using Curry’s given name added a personal touch to the endorsement. This was not a casual take. Miller thought it through, weighed the alternatives, and arrived at Curry as his answer.

Play

Why the Endorsement Carries Weight

Reggie Miller spent 18 seasons in the NBA as one of the greatest shooters the league had ever seen. He understands what it takes to function at an elite level as a smaller guard, and his perspective on Curry carries the credibility of someone who played the position at the highest level.

Curry averaged 26.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game for the Warriors this past season. At 38, he remains one of the most dangerous offensive players in the league and is still pushing for another championship run. Miller’s endorsement reflects what most people around the game already know. There has never been a player quite like him at his size.

Thomas and Wade round out the conversation at second and third. Both have strong cases. Neither is Curry.

Final Word for the Warriors

Reggie Miller said what he said and did not take it back. For a player who built his career as one of the greatest shooters of his generation, calling Curry the best under 6-foot-5 in NBA history is not a throwaway comment.

Curry is still playing. The list of accolades may not be finished growing yet.