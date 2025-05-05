Steph Curry’s Ice Cold Response to Question on Rockets Rivalry

The Warriors closed out more than just a Game 7 — they closed the book on a decade-long rivalry.

After torching Houston in the fourth quarter to close out a 103–89 win on the road, Stephen Curry was asked what Rockets fans probably fear most: “What’s your reputation in this city after five straight playoff series wins?”

Curry didn’t hesitate.

“I’m a winner,” he said, flashing a grin. — via 95.7 The Game

Curry Closes the Door—Again

This marks Curry’s fifth career series win over the Rockets, dating back to 2015. That’s five straight playoff eliminations—five times he’s walked off the court while Houston packed their bags.

And while Buddy Hield was the one lighting it up in the first half—finishing with a game-high 33 points on 9-of-11 shooting from deep—Curry picked his moment. He waited. He watched. And then in the fourth quarter, he put the Rockets away.

Curry scored 14 of his 22 points in the final frame. He hit step-backs. He hit floaters. He dropped dimes. And with under three minutes left, he found Hield in the corner for the dagger three—then turned to the crowd and hit them with the “night night.”

37 Years Old. Still Him.

This was Curry’s 103rd career playoff win. That puts him in rare air—top 30 all-time—and with a chance to climb even further.

But what’s more impressive is the context.

Curry is 37. He’s in his 16th season. And he’s still outdueling players ten years younger in must-win games on the road.

Sure, Hield’s shooting stole the spotlight and Jimmy Butler’s arrival has reshaped the Warriors’ ceiling — but this was a Steph Curry closeout game. The kind you’ve seen before. The kind Houston’s seen way too many times.

Rockets Can’t Escape Curry

Since 2015, it’s been the same script: Houston gets close. Curry slams the door shut. Whether it was Game 7 in 2018 or Game 6 in 2019 or this year’s collapse, the ending never changes.

As ESPN’s Tim Bontemps put it, “There aren’t many players who have tortured one fan base in the way Stephen Curry has done so to the Rockets over the years.” — via Tim Bontemps on X

Five playoff series. Five eliminations. And one three-word mic drop.

“I’m a winner.”