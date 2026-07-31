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3-Time NBA MVP Seen As Steph Curry’s Next Co-Star With Golden State Warriors

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Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors - Game Five
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors hugs Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets after Game Five of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on April 27, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors are turning their attention to a former multi-time MVP and NBA champion to pair up with Steph Curry, who is entering the twilight zone of his legendary career. 

In an article published by Joey Akeley of Sports Illustrated, the Warriors could be positioning themselves to be a potential landing spot for Nikola Jokic, who is regarded as one of the best players in the world today. 

This comes after Jokic expressed that he does not want to sign an extension with the Denver Nuggets this offseason. 

Akeley wrote that the Warriors could lure Jokic out of Denver next year to join the Warriors if the team has another dependable piece around Curry, like Trey Murphy III. 

“Nikola Jokic could become a 2027 free agent. If a 39-year-old Curry is the only draw for coming to the Bay, Jokic will likely decide to go elsewhere. But if, say, the Warriors had Trey Murphy III alongside Curry, Jokic would likely be more interested,” he said. 

Golden State Warriors Are In Desperate Need For A Star

Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 23: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors does his “night night” celebration after Jimmy Butler III #10 made a three-point basket against the Denver Nuggets in overtime at Chase Center on October 23, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Jokic is the latest superstar the Warriors are targeting after the team missed out on Giannis Antetokounmpo, who went to the Miami Heat via trade, and Jaylen Brown, who was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. They also missed out on LeBron James in free agency. 

If this happens, Curry, who will be 39 years old in February 2027, would get a championship-level co-star who is capable of carrying an offense on his own.

Jokic averaged a monster triple-double with 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.7 assists per game across 65 games played for the Nuggets. He was also in MVP conversations pretty much the entire season. 

He has won the NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) award three times in his career, taking home the honor in the 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2023-24 seasons. That is one more than Curry. 

However, the deal still depends on Jokic’s decision, as he has said multiple times before that he intends to sign a new deal next year to maximize his salary. 

Warriors Could Make A Splash In The Trade Deadline

Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 23: Draymond Green #2 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors react after Jimmy Butler III #10 made a three-point basket against the Denver Nuggets in overtime at Chase Center on October 23, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Before getting into the 2027 free agency, the Warriors have been urged to improve their roster. The time they can finally get some players on board could be the trade deadline, according to an NBA insider. 

“Think about what you have. You have an expiring contract with [Kristaps] Porzingis, right? A tradable with Porzingis. Draymond’s got a tradable contract. Jimmy has a tradable contract, and you’re going to have teams that I believe at the trade deadline might be willing to make major change,” NBA insider Spears said on the Willard and Dibs show on 95.7 The Game in The Bay Area.

“I do think that Jimmy and Draymond are mature enough at this stage of their career where they’d be like, I get it,” he added.

That means the Warriors fans must be patient with the team, at least for the next few months. 

“Maybe for Warriors fans, the best thing to do is to be patient. To see what happens at the trade deadline,” he said. “See where the team is. It’s not about today. It’s about the end of next season. I know they want it to be changed now. But I think for [Mike] Dunleavy, the way their roster is built and what they have now, I think the patient trade is to try to make some big moves at the trade deadline. It might be to me is the better route to go.”

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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3-Time NBA MVP Seen As Steph Curry’s Next Co-Star With Golden State Warriors

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