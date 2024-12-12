Steph Curry Puts Warriors on Notice After Loss to Rockets in Emirates NBA Cup

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on against the Houston Rockets.

Stephen Curry was far more subdued at his locker than his head coach, Steve Kerr, was at the podium following the Golden State Warriors’ 91-90 loss to the Houston Rockets.

Curry still got his point across.

The Warriors had a 7-point lead with less than two minutes to go in the game. But a scoreless drought and controversial ending resulted in the narrow defeat, and for Curry, it was the former that was more problematic.

“The pattern of scoreless droughts down the stretch has to be addressed or else we’ll be a mediocre team. I’ll take responsibility for not being able to get us organized and not being able to finish plays. Ball’s in my hands. I got to make shots,” Curry told reporters in the Warriors’ locker room on December 11.

“That’ll be the defining point of our entire season. If we figure it out or if we don’t. Because we’re playing well enough to win most games. That’s a good sign and a bad sign.”

Curry had 19 points in the game, shooting 3-for-9 from beyond the arc.

The Warriors are 14-10 and sit fifth in the Western Conference standings following play on Wednesday, December 11. They have also lost two of their last three outings and seven of their last nine

Steph Curry Questions Warriors’ Offensive Sets

Curry offered a big-picture perspective on the root causes of the Warriors’ inability to close teams out.

He also lamented his missed three with nine seconds on the shot clock and 12.5 ticks in the game.

“It’s a team trying to figure out who you are, what works, what sets we need to be in. Teams selling out on, kind of, our standard picker roll, which I usually can make plays,” Curry said. ”I make that last shot, you might not ask about the last two possessions. It’s kind of just the way the game goes. When you lose, everything is on full display,

“I think we all can address certain sets that can get us into better shot creation type of opportunities knowing how teams are trying to guard us, especially over the last 5 minutes. “

Curry had led the Warriors back from deficits that grew to as many as 14 points.

Curry says the Warriors are “talking about it” and “experimenting” to find solutions to the persistent issue.

Slow Start Put Warriors in Difficult Closing Scenario

Despite the closing drought sealing the deal for the Rockets, Curry and the Warriors gave them a headstart in the game.

The Warriors scored 37 points in the first half, shooting 38.1% overall and going 4-for-22 from beyond the arc. The Rockets were worse from outside, shooting 1-for-13 during the game’s first 24 minutes.

Houston still shot 43.5% overall, giving them the early edge.

The Warriors outscored the Rockets 53-47 after halftime, shooting 50% from the floor and downtown while holding Houston to .486/.357 splits before the wild finish.

The Warriors are now 7-8 in clutch games – defined as contests within five points in the final five minutes – on the season, per NBA.com. That is 14th in the NBA, and their 46.7% winning percentage would be their lowest mark since the 2019-20 season when they ranked 30th.

The Warriors won 15 games that season after Curry broke his hand in the fourth outing.

That season also marked the first of a two-year drought in NBA Finals appearances. If that pattern holds, the Warriors could be in for a big bounceback in 2025-26.