Steph Curry Pushing for NBA Change That Fans Will Love

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry calls for more transparency of the league’s officiating, which he believes would also interest the NBA fans.

“I would probably want to see the refs’ grading system, like let that be more public, the same kind of way our stats are shown on a nightly basis,” Curry told reporters during his media availability for the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend when asked what rule change he would make if he’s an NBA commissioner for one day. “Not to make their job any harder because it’s a really hard job, but it would be interesting from a fan and player perspective to know why a ref is a great ref and how they kind of rate their system a little bit. I’m curious about that.”

Currently, the NBA only releases “Last 2 Minute” reports in which the league has reviewed and assessed the referees’ calls and non-calls on plays directly related to the outcome of a possession in the games that were at or within three points during any point in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter and overtime.

For Curry, this is not enough.

“We get held accountable for our performance every single night, right? We have shooting percentages, turnovers, plus-minus – everything’s out there for people to analyze. Why not have a system where we can see how officials are being evaluated too?” Curry added.

NBA Commissioner Responds to Steph Curry’s Suggestion

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver welcomes direct feedback from the NBA players and noted that some of them are members of the league’s competition committee.

“I’m so sympathetic to both players who feel that an official missed a call, and sometimes they do, and I’m incredibly sympathetic to officials who have some of the hardest jobs in sports and are under a microscope and occasionally, of course, do miss calls, and we acknowledge when they do,” Silver told reporters during his media availability for the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend

In response to Curry’s suggestion, Silver explained that such transparency would have more negative than positive impact.

“We want to get the best calls possible, but at the same time, we have to consider that these officials are human too,” Silver told reporters. “Transparency is important, but so is protecting our officials from undue scrutiny that could impact their ability to perform their jobs effectively.”

Under Armour’s Curry Brand Unveils All-Star Shoe

Under Armour’s Curry brand is unveiling the Curry 12 “What The Bay” shoe, specifically created to celebrate the Warriors superstar’s home city playing host to this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend.

Curry’s All-Star shoes were inspired by the two cities that define the Bay Area — San Francisco and Oakland — which can be seen in the elevated mismatched pair that features two complementary color palettes, each with unique design elements to reflect the spirit of both cities.

The left sneaker represents San Francisco, which showcases an airbrushed blue-and-gray gradient suede upper, symbolizing the city’s notorious fog, with red accents on the TPU sidewall, heel counter and heel tab for the iconic Golden Gate Bridge.

In contrast, the right shoe represents Oakland which pops with a vibrant airbrushed orange-and-yellow gradient suede upper, paying tribute to the city’s vibrant sunsets, while the light gray TPU sidewall, heel counter and heel tab emulate the Bay Bridge.

Each city’s respective gridlines are displayed on the sockliners as well as embossed on the TPU sidewall of each shoe. San Francisco and Oakland’s area codes, “415” and “510”, can be found on the tongue of each shoe and are interchangeable with a Velcro backing, giving some extra Bay Area flare to Curry’s best signature shoe yet.

Under Armour and Curry Brand will have NBA All-Star Weekend retail activation for the fans who are in the Bay Area at Shoe Palace’s new flagship store in San Francisco’s Union Square neighborhood (Address: 301-323 Geary Street, San Francisco, CA 94102). This activation, which will be open Friday through Monday, will also offer limited-edition Curry Brand gear for purchase celebrating Stephen Curry and NBA All-Star Weekend in the Bay.