Steph Curry Responds to Draymond Green Putting Warriors on Notice

No rest for the weary as Stephen Curry, fresh off winning the NBA All-Star Game MVP, is already looking forward to getting back into action for the Golden State Warriors‘ playoff push.

“I’m excited,” Curry told reporters following Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game. “I got Draymond [Green] on the telecast guaranteeing we’re winning a championship. I love the expectations and having something to play for. He’s lighting a fire, for sure.

“But all jokes aside, I think we finished the last four games 3-1 and we have a lot to figure out still, and I think 27 games or so left to make a push. All we want is just to get into a playoff series and have a fighting chance to be a tough out against anybody in the West, and we have a good opportunity in front of us to do that.”

Revitalized by Jimmy Butler‘s arrival at the trade deadline, the Warriors are now tied with the Sacramento Kings for ninth seed in the Western Conference with an identical 28-27 record.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr set a goal for a top-six finish that will guarantee them an outright playoff berth. It’s doable given the Warriors have the eight-weakest strength of remaining schedule, per Tankathon.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge,” Curry continued. “It’s basically a playoff game every single night, and that usually brings the best out of you.”

Buckle up, Warriors fans.

Draymond Green Guarantees Championship

Curry was referring to Green’s bold declaration during the NBA All-Star Game telecast on TNT that the Warriors will win the championship this season after they acquired Butler.

“I think we were kinda heading in the wrong direction,” Green said of the Warriors before the Butler trade. “Thinking we would figure it out, and never figuring it out throughout the course of this year. And since he’s been here, we’ve walked into every game thinking and believing that we’re going to win that game and that goes a long way in this league. … He’s brought back that belief. And I think we’re going to win the championship…”

The NBA Tip-Off on TNT crew made sure they heard Green right and let him repeat his bold statement.

“I’m sorry, I said I think we’re going to win the championship. But I lied. We are going to win the championship,” Green declared.

“I think we are gonna win the championship. Sorry I lied. We are gonna win the championship.” (Draymond Green on TNT) pic.twitter.com/i1Njt2aARh — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 17, 2025

Butler has given the Warriors a bona fide secondary star option next to Curry. The 35-year-old Butler averaged 21.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists while making 8.5 of 10 free throw attempts in his first four games with the Warriors.

Jimmy Butler Also Guaranteed Warriors Championship

Butler rued his shortcomings in the Warriors’ 111-107 loss to the shorthanded Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, Feb. 12, that blemished his record as a Warrior.

“We should be 4-0,” Butler told reporters after beating the Rockets. “I am not going to lie to you. I have been sick to my stomach because of it since I got here. But we are going to figure it out. We are going to go streaking.”

Curry and the Warriors were hoping to get a motivated Butler when they gambled on trading for him despite his messy exit in Miami. The early returns have been promising as Butler, signed to a two-year, $112 million extension, is disgruntled no more.

Butler, like Green, also guaranteed a championship season for the Warriors upon his arrival.

“Yo, Dub Nation! Jimmy Butler here,” Butler said in a video message posted on the Warriors X account. “Just touched down to do this physical [exam]. Super excited. [I’m] Ready to win. Ready to work. Ready to put on a show for you all. Let’s get it. Championship coming soon.”