Steph Curry Injury Update: Warriors Star Potential Return Date Revealed

Steph Curry, Warriors
Stephen Curry could return for Game 6 at the earliest, ESPN's Shams Charania reported.

Curry sustained a Grade 1 left hamstring strain in Game 1 and will miss a minimum of three games, according to Charania.

“He’s really been limited to just doing treatment, and he’s gonna be re-evaluated on Wednesday, which means he’s definitely out Games 3 and 4, so he’s going to miss at least three games,” Charania said on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Friday. “My understanding is he’s probably not going to return at any point until Game 6 at the earliest.”

Game 5 is on May 14, while Game 6, if necessary, is on May 18.

“And there’s actually a four-day gap between Game 5 and 6,” Charania said. “It’s a weird scheduling, but no, the NBA didn’t do this because Steph Curry got hurt. The NBA had already made this schedule, some alignment with the WNBA team there in the Bay, but because of that, they’re able to have that period of time. So maybe you get Stephen Curry back there.”

The Golden State Valkyries, the Warriors’ WNBA team, will have a game at Chase Center on May 16 against the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Warriors need to win at least one game at Chase Center to guarantee a Game 6, which will be 12 days since Curry hurt his hamstring.

Steph Curry Will Take His Time

While Charania put a target date on Curry’s potential return, Curry refused to do so, avoiding unwanted expectations and pressure.

“No [I don’t have a target return date],” Curry told reporters after Thursday’s shootaround in Minnesota. “This is new, and from all that I’m learning about how quickly you get back, there has to be a healing process. It’s just the way the body works. You can’t accelerate it more than what it’s telling you. So it will be one of those after a week, like really re-evaluating every day, to kind of understand when it’s safe, just to even think about playing, let alone, like, how much can you push it?”

Curry is in no hurry to get back, not because he doesn’t want to, but because of how tricky a hamstring injury is.

“I’m not rushing it like I said; there has to be a natural healing process that happens,” Curry said. “The body will tell you, even if you’re able to do like normal basketball movements and all that stuff. I know how tricky hamstrings can be, where they can fool you and think that they’re healed, even if you don’t feel anything.”

From Star Player to ‘Assistant Coach’

Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Warriors

Getty Stephen Curry talks to Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors after Green was assessed a technical foul against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter of Game Two of the Western Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs.

Instead of flying home early to do his rehab in the Bay Area, Curry stayed in Minnesota and received treatment there. He sat on the Warriors’ bench, hoping to provide emotional support to the team and lend his voice to assist Golden State coach Steve Kerr.

Curry constantly talked to his teammates and cheered them.

“I don’t know exactly what he was saying to the guys, but it’s very comforting having him on the bench for our guys,” Kerr said of Curry after the loss.

But without Curry, the main hub of their offense, on the floor, the Warriors fell 117-93 in a wire-to-wire win for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Alder Almo is a basketball journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com. He has more than 15 years of experience in local and international media, including broadcast, print and digital. He previously covered the Knicks for Empire Sports Media and the NBA for Off the Glass. Alder is from the Philippines and is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey. More about Alder Almo

Steph Curry Injury Update: Warriors Star Potential Return Date Revealed

