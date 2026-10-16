Warriors Steph Curry Reveals How Long He Would Play Before Retirement

Stephen Curry, who is now in the twilight zone of his NBA career, got candid about his remaining years in the NBA and how long he would play before he thinks of retirement.

Talking on NBA Radio on SiriusXM, Curry is leaving it all upon his body as he aims to play until the wheels fall off in his NBA career. Curry said he is going year by year, but he acknowledged that the end could be coming soon for his NBA career.

“As long as my body gives me,” Curry said. “That’s the fun part about this stage of longevity, is you kind of take it in short, bite-sized pieces of offseason, get through the year knowing what you got to do.”

Steph Curry’s Contract Situation With The Warriors

Curry is under contract with the Warriors through the 2028-2029 season after signing a two-year, $116 million contract extension.

The new agreement follows his current $62.6 million salary for the 2026-2027 season. Notably, the 38-year-old superstar accepted a $20 million pay cut below the maximum $136.7 million he was eligible to receive.

By doing so, Curry provided the Warriors front office with roughly $10 million per season in extra cap flexibility to help recruit top-tier talent and build another championship contender around him.

The deal, which includes a player option for its final year, ensures Curry will complete his 20th NBA season with the franchise that drafted him, aligning his career toward retirement as a lifelong Warrior.

Curry said that is a good timeline before he finally thinks about retirement from the NBA.

“So obviously, I’m under contract for two more years plus the one, and I feel like that’s a good run to really fully commit to and then take it from there,” he said.

Curry is currently in his 18th season with the Warriors, having spent his entire professional career with the franchise since they drafted him seventh overall in 2009.

He is considered one of, if not the best Warriors player of all time, after leading the franchise to four NBA championships.

Steph Curry Reflects On His Impact To Basketball

Curry has revolutionized the game of basketball by shifting its entire tactical philosophy from an inside-out approach to a perimeter-driven system.

Widely regarded as the greatest shooter in NBA history, Curry’s limitless shooting range, lightning-quick release, and unprecedented efficiency from deep forced opposing defenses to extend their coverage far beyond the traditional three-point arc.

His 3-point shooting has also proved that a team could win multiple championships relying heavily on long-range shooting.

In the same radio interview, he reflected on his impact on basketball.

“It’s wild. I’ve gone back and watched some early, like my first four years. Even just the way that I played and the way I was moving around the court. There was never a concerted effort or like, this thing, I woke up one day I was like, ‘This is what’s gonna change the way the game is played,’ or this is intentional type of things,” he said.

“Just how it naturally came based on how defenses were guarding me and the skill set that I was confident in. And it’s such a drastic change, for sure, over the last 15 years or so. I don’t know how else to explain it, or like the acknowledgement of my role in that. It is one of those things that people will talk about it for me. But the idea of, I do understand how far the game has been pushed in that direction, and I’m glad I played in this era, for sure.”

Now, he is looking to add one more NBA championship to his resume to cement his legacy further.