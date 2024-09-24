Warriors Makes Roster Decision on 39.6% 3-Point Shooter: Report

The Golden State Warriors have waived Daeqwon Plowden, according to Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto.

The decision was to make way for Quinten Post, the 52nd overall pick, to sign a two-way deal ahead of the NBA training camp, Scotto added.

Plowden earned the two-way contract in July after he impressed the Warriors coaching staff in the NBA Summer League.

“Call him right now. We need this guy,” Anthony Vereen, the Warriors’ summer league team head coach, told Ryan Atkinson, the team’s director of basketball development, per the San Francisco Chronicle.

Plowden shot his way to the contract with a remarkable 39.6% accuracy from the 3-point line while averaging 14.6 points per game.

On top of his deft outside touch, Plowden also played dogged defense and moved without the ball, which is a key in the Warriors system.

“I want to show people that I’m a winner,” Plowden said in July, per the San Francisco Chronicle. “I want to show people that I’m committed to doing what it takes to win.”

The 25-year-old Philadelphia native had high hopes about joining the Warriors organization. But he also kept an open mind about getting waived.

“Throughout the year, I really just want to learn how to be a better pro,” Plowden continued. “This is one of the premier organizations. They’ve got some high-level guys, some high-level characters. I want to learn how to be a better pro, whether that be for here … or wherever I end up winding up.”

The deal turned out to be short-lived.

The 6-foot-6 guard spent the past two seasons in the G League after he went undrafted in 2022. Last season, he averaged 14 points while knocking down 41.2% of his 3-point shots with the Osceola Magic.

Warriors’ Big Decision on Jonathan Kuminga

Another roster decision the Warriors front office have to make is what to do with their rising forward Jonathan Kuminga.

The 21-year-old Kuminga is seeking a max deal — similar to the $224 million over five years his draft classmate Franz Wagner of Orlando Magic and Scottie Barnes of Toronto Raptors received, according to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer.

Kuminga and the Warriors have until October 31 to strike a deal. Otherwise, he will enter restricted free agency after this season.

According to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, the Warriors “aren’t currently prepared to give Kuminga a max extension or anything that stretches too close to that $44.8 million annual salary.”

“There have been tentative extension discussions between the sides, league sources said, but a clear divide remains,” Slater wrote.

Jonathan Kuminga Opens up About Extension Talks

In an interview with The San Francisco Standard’s Tim Kawakami,” Kuminga candidly talked about the extension talks.

“I haven’t really got into it that much,” Kuminga told Kawakami. “I don’t want to step my foot off track. I’m focusing on how can I be great? How can I help something? The better you play, the more you do things, everything’s going to open up itself.”

“So I’m not worried about things like that because I know who I am, I know myself. At the end of the day, it’s just having an opportunity, a chance to go out there and prove. And just waiting for the moment. It’s God’s plan, so I’m not even tripping or thinking about it day to day. Whenever it happens, it’s going to happen.”

Last season, Kuminga averaged 17.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 46 games as a starter, as he often looked as the team’s second-best scoring option behind franchise star Stephen Curry.