Former Warriors Guard Wants to See Steph Curry Play for Celtics

The Golden State Warriors have had a quiet offseason, highlighted by their failed pursuit of LeBron James.

However, the biggest storyline over the past few weeks has been the future of Steph Curry. There has been plenty of speculation about Curry possibly wanting out of Golden State since the Warriors have nearly no shot at winning a title next season.

One of the teams linked to the two-time MVP is the Boston Celtics. The speculation continued after Curry played golf with Jayson Tatum. They were together along with other celebrities during former United States president Barack Obama’s birthday celebration, as per USA Today.

Former Warriors Guard Wants to See Steph Curry in Boston

Speaking on The Backyard Podcast, former Golden State Warriors guard D’Angelo Russell tackled the rumors surrounding Steph Curry. Russell wants to see his former teammate play for the Boston Celtics.

“I would love to see Stephen Curry go to Boston,” Russell said. “Yeah, I would love to see that.”

The one-time All-Star explained that Curry would need a bit of help on offense, especially with Jimmy Butler out with an injury for the majority of next season.

“Just because I think he needs that type of help around him now. Like who who’s taking the load off him in Golden State?”

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The Warriors were active this offseason, but they only brought back players from last season. They re-signed Draymond Green, Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis, De’Anthony Melton, Charles Bassey and Gary Payton II to new contracts, as reported by NBA.com.

They didn’t even match the Memphis Grizzlies‘ offer sheet to Quinten Post, who signed a three-year, $30 million contract.

NBA Insider on Steph Curry Trade Rumors

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the trade rumors surrounding Steph Curry are nothing but speculation. Siegel added that there is “no truth” to Curry requesting a trade out of the Golden State Warriors.

“Steph Curry is not going to be requesting a trade,” Siegel said on his Clutch Scoops podcast, via BasketNews. “We have that on extremely good authority from the Warriors that Steph Curry is staying there. He wants to remain there his entire career.”

Curry is entering the final year of his contract with the Warriors. He could be an unrestricted free agent next summer.

However, the four-time NBA champion isn’t going away and will likely finish his career in the Bay Area. He has played there since the Warriors drafted him seventh overall in 2009. He’s no longer in his prime, but he remains an anomaly on offense due to his 3-point shooting.

The Warriors have a nearly identical roster from last season, though Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody will be out for the majority of next season. They added Yaxel Lendeborg, who could immediately make an impact as a rookie.