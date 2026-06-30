Warriors Get Bad News on Key Guard Ahead of Free Agency

The Golden State Warriors‘ offseason reshuffling continued Monday. De’Anthony Melton declined his $3.45 million player option for the 2026-27 season, according to Spotrac’s Keith Smith, and will enter unrestricted free agency.

Melton’s decision came on the same day as Draymond Green‘s much bigger opt-out, though the motivations behind the two moves appear to be entirely different. Green’s opt-out reportedly gives Golden State flexibility to pursue a Big Four built around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, suggesting he intends to return at a reduced number. Melton, by contrast, appears to be testing the open market in search of a bigger payday elsewhere.

Why Melton Is Likely Gone From the Warriors

The timing makes Melton’s path back to Golden State increasingly difficult. The Warriors also reportedly agreed to a two-year, $40 million extension with Kristaps Porzingis on Monday, adding another significant financial commitment to a roster already chasing multiple superstar additions. With Golden State pursuing much bigger fish in both free agency and the trade market, re-signing Melton at the value he has earned seems unlikely.

Melton signed a two-year, $6.5 million contract with the Warriors last October after returning from ACL surgery in December 2024. He made $3.1 million in 2025-26 and clearly outplayed that figure for most of the season, though his production dipped late in the year as he battled his own injuries while trying to fill the scoring void left by an injured Stephen Curry.

What Melton Brings

Melton, 28, played 49 games last season, starting 24 of them, and posted career highs across the board with 12.3 points and 1.6 steals per game. He never played both ends of a back-to-back due to his recovery, but when healthy, he showed flashes of being a legitimate secondary ball handler and occasionally a capable primary option when the Warriors needed it most.

That kind of two-way production from a guard willing to play off the ball makes him an attractive target for playoff-contending teams looking for reliable depth in the backcourt. His more natural fit around the league is as a reliable backup guard rather than the larger role injuries forced him into last season.

Final Word for the Warriors

De’Anthony Melton earned his opportunity to test free agency, and the Warriors’ aggressive offseason approach makes a return increasingly unlikely. Golden State has bigger names on its radar.

Free agency officially opens Tuesday. Melton will have suitors. Whether one of them ends up being Golden State remains to be seen, but the odds appear long.