Golden State Warriors Guard Underwent Offseason Double Thumb Surgery

Training camp wasn’t off to a good start for the Golden State Warriors.

Kristaps Porzingis was ruled out indefinitely due to a health issue, leaving the Warriors with a big hole in the middle, with less than three weeks before the season opener.

However, it wasn’t the only concerning news coming out of the Warriors’ camp in Hawaii.

De’Anthony Melton Reveals Offseason Procedure

Speaking to Danny Emerman of The San Francisco Standard during training camp, De’Anthony Melton shared that he had to undergo double thumb surgery this offseason.

Melton has been dealing with a right thumb injury for a year before spraining his left thumb midway through last season. It happened during Steph Curry‘s absence, when Melton had to do more playmaking and ball-handling duties.

“I usually shoot with my thumb, and I played the whole year with my right messed up,” Melton said. “Then I did my left mid to late in the year. I had like a month left, month-and-a-half, I was just like, ‘I’m going to play through it.’ We were already down so many dudes, I was like, as long as I can guard, I’ll figure the rest out.”

According to Emerman, Melton first underwent thumb surgery in July. He then had the same procedure on his other thumb in August.

While the news is concerning for Warriors fans, Melton is feeling great because he can grip the ball again.

It’s a good sign for Golden State, especially with all the secondary offense, playmaking and ball-handling Melton provides.

Nick Friedell of The Athletic added that Melton isn’t back to 100 percent with his thumbs, but he’s feeling a lot better.

Warriors Praised for Melton Re-Signing

NBA.com’s Jeff Zillgitt recently released his 10 best “under the radar” moves of the 2026 offseason.

One of those moves was the Golden State Warriors re-signing De’Anthony Melton to a two-year, $12.3 million contract.

“In 49 games last season, Melton averaged a career-high 12.3 points and matched a career high in steals per game (1.6),” Zillgitt wrote. “He struggled with his shot last season as he returned from an injury that limited him to six games in 2024-25. But before last season, he shot at least 37.1% on 3-pointers in five consecutive seasons. Now that Melton is fully healthy, the Warriors believe he will return to that percentage.”

The Warriors have a healthy Steph Curry entering the new season, but he’s expected to continue dealing with a runner’s knee.

That means players like Melton and Brandin Podziemski will be asked to step up if Curry rests or misses time.