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Golden State Warriors Guard Makes Strong Statement Ahead of New Season

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Steph Curry and De'Anthony Melton
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DALLAS, TEXAS - JANUARY 22: De'anthony Melton #8 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrate after a score during the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on January 22, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors signed De’Anthony Melton to a two-year contract this offseason.

Melton returned to the Warriors after posting career numbers last season. He averaged 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

ESPN’s Shams Charania was the first to report Melton’s agreement with the Warriors back in July.

“Free agent guard De’Anthony Melton has agreed to a two-year, $11 million deal to return to the Golden State Warriors, sources tell ESPN. There is a player option in the season of the deal as well,” Charania tweeted.

De'Anthony Melton
GettyDe’anthony Melton #8 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center on March 02, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Melton has spent the past two seasons in Golden State.

His first year was cut short after six games due to an ACL injury. He was traded to the Brooklyn Nets midway through the campaign, but he returned to the Warriors last summer.

Melton on His Warriors Role Last Season

De'Anthony Melton
GettyDe’Anthony Melton #8 of the Golden State Warriors is fouled by Karlo Matkovic #17 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the fourth quarter of an NBA game at Smoothie King Center on February 24, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

De’Anthony Melton had several roles for the Warriors last season. He started as a sixth man before getting promoted to the starting lineup due to Steph Curry‘s knee issue.

Melton was initially asked to play off-ball before taking on a playmaking role later in the campaign.

It resulted in the best season of his career, but Melton told Luca Evans of The San Francisco Chronicle how tough it was.

“It was just tough,” Melton said, via HoopsRumors. “Trying to figure out what we needed as a team, and then what services me best as a player, but then also having to do certain things that — I exerted a lot of energy just trying to create the offense and create advantages and stuff like that. And, also, having to go on the other end and guard the best players.”

Due to his knee injury the previous year, it took some time for Melton to get his rhythm back.

Melton on His Role Next Season

De'Anthony Melton
GettyDe’anthony Melton #8 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a three-point shot against the Utah Jazz in the first half at Chase Center on January 03, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Despite the difficulties, Melton acknowledged that he will have to do it again for the Warriors this upcoming season.

“That’s something I want to do,” Melton said. “And you should want more of a burden on you, on your shoulders. You know what I mean? That’s how valuable you are. And it’s like, you’re capable of it, so go do it.”

The Warriors won’t have Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody for the majority of the season due to knee injuries.

Steph Curry is also expected to manage his knee injury and won’t be playing a full season as a precaution.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Golden State Warriors Guard Makes Strong Statement Ahead of New Season

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