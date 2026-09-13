Golden State Warriors Guard Makes Strong Statement Ahead of New Season

The Golden State Warriors signed De’Anthony Melton to a two-year contract this offseason.

Melton returned to the Warriors after posting career numbers last season. He averaged 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

ESPN’s Shams Charania was the first to report Melton’s agreement with the Warriors back in July.

“Free agent guard De’Anthony Melton has agreed to a two-year, $11 million deal to return to the Golden State Warriors, sources tell ESPN. There is a player option in the season of the deal as well,” Charania tweeted.

Melton has spent the past two seasons in Golden State.

His first year was cut short after six games due to an ACL injury. He was traded to the Brooklyn Nets midway through the campaign, but he returned to the Warriors last summer.

Melton on His Warriors Role Last Season

De’Anthony Melton had several roles for the Warriors last season. He started as a sixth man before getting promoted to the starting lineup due to Steph Curry‘s knee issue.

Melton was initially asked to play off-ball before taking on a playmaking role later in the campaign.

It resulted in the best season of his career, but Melton told Luca Evans of The San Francisco Chronicle how tough it was.

“It was just tough,” Melton said, via HoopsRumors. “Trying to figure out what we needed as a team, and then what services me best as a player, but then also having to do certain things that — I exerted a lot of energy just trying to create the offense and create advantages and stuff like that. And, also, having to go on the other end and guard the best players.”

Due to his knee injury the previous year, it took some time for Melton to get his rhythm back.

Melton on His Role Next Season

Despite the difficulties, Melton acknowledged that he will have to do it again for the Warriors this upcoming season.

“That’s something I want to do,” Melton said. “And you should want more of a burden on you, on your shoulders. You know what I mean? That’s how valuable you are. And it’s like, you’re capable of it, so go do it.”

The Warriors won’t have Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody for the majority of the season due to knee injuries.

Steph Curry is also expected to manage his knee injury and won’t be playing a full season as a precaution.