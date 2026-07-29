Warriors Came Within 1 Decision Away From Getting LeBron James In Free Agency

The Golden State Warriors came just one decision away from getting LeBron James in free agency, as revealed by a report from The Ringer’s Logan Murdock.

According to Murdock, the Warriors assembled a small contingent in Las Vegas during the NBA Summer League to push for the team to strike a deal with the Washington Wizards to bring Anthony Davis via trade to Golden State. The deal would have sent Jimmy Butler alongside other assets to the Wizards.

The Warriors, however, went cold feet because of Davis’ injury history and his looming contract extension.

If the small Warriors group in Las Vegas pulled it off, Golden State would have had the biggest chip to get LeBron James in free agency, potentially pairing him up with Steph Curry, the biggest rival in his career.

Leading up to his decision, James was reportedly asking for Davis to be traded to Golden State to sign with them, but it never panned out.

“Should they have tried to trade Jimmy Butler and draft picks for Anthony Davis? At summer league in Las Vegas, a small contingent of Golden State’s front office pushed for that path, but AD’s injury history and desire for a new extension ultimately convinced team brass to stay put,” the report reads.

“So LeBron chose the 76ers, and the Warriors are left to wonder what might have been.”

Ultimately, James signed with the 76ers on a two-year, $8 million contract, the biggest pay cut a superstar took in NBA history.

Warriors Will Be Running It Back

Now, the Warriors have no choice but to run the same roster back, which won only 37 games last season and finished 10th in the Western Conference standings.

Draymond Green, who declined his player option to give the Warriors the financial flexibility to potentially add another star on the roster, signed a one-year, $27.7 million contract to stay with the Warriors.

The current Golden State roster is also aging, with Curry already 38 years old, Green at 36, and center Al Horford at 40 years old. Butler, who is recovering from a torn ACL, is also 36 years old.

Curry is also left without a co-star for another season, leaving him with the biggest offensive responsibility on the team. Notably, Curry will be turning 39 in March 2027.

Warriors’ Mindset Heading To The 2026-2027 NBA Season Revealed

The Warriors are absolutely fine being a mid-tier team and not in championship contention, according to NBA insider Anthony Slater.

According to Slater, the Warriors knew their place in the totem pole and will roll with it entering the 2026-2027 NBA season.

“The reality is they’re bringing a lot of it back together,” Slater said. “They’re just fine running back this kind of older 37-win core and understanding they’re not necessarily part of the title conversation.”

He also pointed out that the team could still make a move in the next few months. Slater cited Green’s contract, which does not have a no-trade clause.

“I think, you know, bringing Draymond back on the one-year deal that they prioritized. It’s about the partnership between Draymond and trust in management,” Slater said. “But also management’s desire to keep that flexibility. He could have gotten a no-trade clause, right? He was eligible, I should say. The Warriors did not give him that.”

“So they want the ability to make moves in the season, or make moves, you know, in free agency, potentially next year.”