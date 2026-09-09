Deni Avdija Could Be Realistic Dream Target For Warriors

A new report claims that the Portland Trail Blazers will likely lose All-Star Deni Avdija due to the team’s chaotic environment and cheap spending. The Golden State Warriors could finally find a way to truly improve the roster and give Stephen Curry a chance to contend for an NBA Championship one more time via this method. Avdija had a breakout season last year that helped Portland shockingly make the playoffs in the loaded Western Conference.

Sam Quinn of CBS Sports revealed on the Third Apron podcast why he thinks Deni is gone soon:

“The Blazers are kind of a sinking ship. They are not setting themselves up to preserve the cap space they’re gonna need to renegotiate and extend Deni Avdija. Deni will make $11.875 million in 2027-28. The most he can get in a veteran extension is a 140% Year 1 raise, or $16.625 million. That’s MLE money. He’s not taking that. To pay him fairly, they’d need cap space to renegotiate and extend him.”

Portland adding more talent and having other young stars that will need extensions soon presents a huge problem for the future. Avdija is going to want All-Star money after signing a deal that will make him underpaid for at least three seasons. This season will also see Damian Lillard and Ja Morant getting more touches to limit Avdija’s role.

Why Golden State Warriors Can Pay Deni Avdija

The dynamic of Avdija’s contract will see him on a cheap deal for two more seasons before he can enter free agency. Most players want to get traded if they believe their current team won’t pay them since it’s easier to make more money that way, as seen with the expected Kawhi Leonard trade.

Golden State is limited in who they can trade for now since Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green are the only big contracts they can move for a superstar. The franchise hopes to keep both men, and most younger teams wouldn’t want either veteran’s contract.

Avdija presents someone easy to trade for now via younger players to make the salary match and a handful of draft picks. The younger age of Avdija in his 20s means that he’ll be there for many years and gives Curry a co-star for the rest of the Steve Kerr era.

Does Deni Avdija Make Warriors True Contenders

The timing of such a move is the hardest thing to forecast. Portland has become the cheapest franchise in the league after cutting costs. Other younger talents like Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson will command cheaper contracts to make them more likely to stay.

A trade could happen this season or next offseason if the Blazers decide to shake things up by getting rid of him before the situation gets ugly. Golden State would need Butler to return and Kristaps Porzingis to remain healthy this season for any hope with Deni.

Next season would be the real goal with more flexibility to add another player or two. The track record of Avdija as an All-Star who led his team to the playoffs makes him more valuable than other rumored Warriors trade targets like Trey Murphy and Anthony Davis.