Warriors Show Interest in Athletic Wing Ahead of NBA Draft

The Golden State Warriors enter this offseason with a clear need at wing. Jimmy Butler tore his ACL in January and is not expected back until late 2026 at the earliest. Moses Moody suffered a torn patellar tendon in March. Two significant contributors gone for large portions of next season, leaving a roster that was already thin on athletic wing depth even more exposed.

The Warriors are looking to address that need wherever they can. The draft appears to be one avenue they are exploring seriously.

Warriors Hold Pre-Draft Workout With Dillon Mitchell

Golden State included 6’7″ wing Dillon Mitchell among six players they held pre-draft workouts with on Wednesday, according to Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area. Mitchell has spent four years in college basketball with stops at Texas, Cincinnati, and most recently St. John’s, where he averaged 8.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 55.9 percent from the floor in over 28 minutes per game.

Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman has projected Mitchell at 55th overall in his latest mock draft, noting his “glue-guy potential worth looking at in the second round,” praising his athleticism, passing instincts, defensive tools, and motor. The comparison drawn is to Herb Jones of the New Orleans Pelicans, a player known for his versatility and defensive impact rather than his offensive production.

The Warriors hold the 54th pick in the second round, which lines up closely with where Mitchell is projected to land.

The Fit and the Question Marks

Mitchell’s profile makes obvious sense for what Golden State needs. Size, athleticism, defensive tools, and the kind of motor that translates quickly to the NBA level. For a team that needs wing depth immediately, a player who can contribute defensively from day one carries real appeal.

The question mark is the shooting. Mitchell connected on just 19.3 percent of his three-point attempts during his college career on minimal volume. For a Warriors offense built around spacing and ball movement around Stephen Curry, a wing who cannot shoot from deep creates complications.

That limitation is likely why Mitchell is projected as a late second-round pick rather than a first-round talent. The tools are there. The offensive polish is not yet.

If Golden State were to draft him, a two-way contract would be the most likely outcome. But with Butler and Moody both sidelined for significant stretches next season, an opportunity to earn rotation minutes during training camp could present itself earlier than expected for a player of his profile.

What It Means for the Warriors

Mitchell is one piece of a larger puzzle. Golden State needs multiple wing additions this offseason, whether through the draft, free agency, or the trade market. The Butler and Moody injuries have made that a priority that goes beyond any single selection.

Steve Kerr is back. Curry is healthy. The foundation is intact. But the Wings around them need replenishing, and Wednesday’s workout suggests the Warriors are being thorough in their evaluation process heading into June 23.

Final Word for the Warriors

Mitchell may not be a household name. But his size, athleticism, and defensive potential address a genuine need.

The Warriors are doing their homework. Draft night is less than four weeks away.