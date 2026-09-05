Warriors Get Disappointing Response To Missing Out On Ben Simmons

The Golden State Warriors were rumored to be one of a few teams in the mix for the three-time NBA All-Star, Ben Simmons.

Ultimately, Simmons is going to join the Sacramento Kings for the 2026-2027 NBA season. After spending the past season recovering from multiple setbacks he suffered, Simmons has been working towards a comeback.

He joins a rebuilding squad in Sacramento, rather than linking with one of the contenders that had interest in the former playmaking star.

Should The Warriors Be Disappointed In The Outcome?

Looking at Warriors fans reactions on Reddit, it was a mixed bag.

“We in the mix for everybody and never get anybody,” one user said.

While over 300 fans seemingly agreed, a handful felt that it was a good situation to not land Simmons at this stage of his career.

“L for Ben,” another user wrote. “If there was one franchise that could’ve fixed him it’s GSW. Javale McGee, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr.”

“I feel like he would thrive too with his passing,” a fan added. Can put him close to the dunker spot as they would with GP2 and let him dunk/pass from there, and everyone else provides the spacing. Would also take some ball-handling pressure off Podz and Curry and let them find open spots. But what can you do when the Kings are favored to win it all.”

“He chose the Kings over us… make it make sense,” a disappointed fan stated.

Why Would Ben Simmons Avoid The Warriors?

It’s unclear just how interested the Warriors were in Simmons.

However, the Kings are a low-stakes situation for Simmons, who had a difficult time living up to his early days, since the Philadelphia 76ers traded him to the Brooklyn Nets as he requested.

In Brooklyn, Simmons averaged 6.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists in 90 games. During his 18-game run with the Los Angeles Clippers, Simmons produced 2.9 points per game, along with 3.8 rebounds per game and 3.1 assists per game.

The Warriors are hoping to compete for the playoffs and more next year. The Kings don’t have any pressure to be a contender, which could give Simmons an opportunity to bounce back without a short leash.