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Warriors Get Disappointing Response To Missing Out On Ben Simmons

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 04: Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center on December 04, 2024 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Nets won 99-90. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors were rumored to be one of a few teams in the mix for the three-time NBA All-Star, Ben Simmons.

Ultimately, Simmons is going to join the Sacramento Kings for the 2026-2027 NBA season. After spending the past season recovering from multiple setbacks he suffered, Simmons has been working towards a comeback.

He joins a rebuilding squad in Sacramento, rather than linking with one of the contenders that had interest in the former playmaking star.

Should The Warriors Be Disappointed In The Outcome?

Philadelphia 76ers v Golden State Warriors
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 23: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers is fouled by Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on March 23, 2021 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Looking at Warriors fans reactions on Reddit, it was a mixed bag.

“We in the mix for everybody and never get anybody,” one user said.

While over 300 fans seemingly agreed, a handful felt that it was a good situation to not land Simmons at this stage of his career.

“L for Ben,” another user wrote. “If there was one franchise that could’ve fixed him it’s GSW. Javale McGee, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr.”

“I feel like he would thrive too with his passing,” a fan added. Can put him close to the dunker spot as they would with GP2 and let him dunk/pass from there, and everyone else provides the spacing. Would also take some ball-handling pressure off Podz and Curry and let them find open spots. But what can you do when the Kings are favored to win it all.”

“He chose the Kings over us… make it make sense,” a disappointed fan stated.

Why Would Ben Simmons Avoid The Warriors?

Golden State Warriors v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 18: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball against the Golden State Warriors at Wells Fargo Center on November 18, 2017 in Philadelphia,Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

It’s unclear just how interested the Warriors were in Simmons.

However, the Kings are a low-stakes situation for Simmons, who had a difficult time living up to his early days, since the Philadelphia 76ers traded him to the Brooklyn Nets as he requested.

In Brooklyn, Simmons averaged 6.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists in 90 games. During his 18-game run with the Los Angeles Clippers, Simmons produced 2.9 points per game, along with 3.8 rebounds per game and 3.1 assists per game.

The Warriors are hoping to compete for the playoffs and more next year. The Kings don’t have any pressure to be a contender, which could give Simmons an opportunity to bounce back without a short leash.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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