Warriors Get Notable Trade Update After Selecting Yaxel Lendeborg

The Golden State Warriors selected Yaxel Lendeborg with the 11th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft on Tuesday night, but the path to that pick was not straightforward. Golden State had been actively exploring the trade market for Trey Murphy III. ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel reported that the Warriors’ pursuit had gained momentum in the days before the draft, though Golden State made clear they would not overpay. No deal came together.

Meanwhile, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that Golden State was fielding offers for the No. 11 pick right up until the selection was made. None were compelling enough to pull the trigger. When Brayden Burries came off the board one spot earlier at No. 10, the decision became clear. The Warriors took Lendeborg.

According to general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr., the trade market for picks was quiet across the board anyway.

What Dunleavy Said

Speaking after the draft, Dunleavy addressed the trade speculation directly and offered a broader read on how teams approached the night.

“You didn’t see much of that across the board this year,” Dunleavy said. “I think everybody valued the draft.”

He also touched on what Lendeborg’s versatility means for the front office heading into free agency, suggesting the pick gives Golden State more flexibility in how they construct the rest of the roster.

“Probably makes our job in free agency a little bit easier,” Dunleavy said.

Why It Matters for the Warriors

Lendeborg is exactly the kind of player who gives a front office options. He can guard multiple positions, handle the ball, play as a connector offensively, and contribute immediately given his age and experience. For a Warriors team that needs to fill holes around Stephen Curry without a massive amount of cap flexibility, having a versatile rookie who can slot into multiple roles reduces the pressure on every other move this summer.

The Warriors explored their options on draft night. They liked what they found in Lendeborg enough to keep the pick. The rest of the offseason now begins in earnest.

Final Word for the Warriors

Golden State stayed patient, fielded offers, and ended up with the player they wanted. Dunleavy summed it up simply. Nobody in the stacked lottery was really trading picks. And the Warriors got their guy anyway.

Free agency is next. Lendeborg just made it a little easier to navigate.