Warriors Tabbed to Make $40 Million Move on Draymond Green

It’s easy to look at the Golden State Warriors and project what they might do in the coming weeks and months to improve a team coming off of 37 wins and a mostly limp result in the NBA play-in tournament, ultimately losing to the Suns. The fact that Phoenix then was easily drubbed by the Thunder in the first round gives a good estimation of where the Warriors sit in the Western Conference hierarchy. And one of the players responsible for where they Dubs find themselves: Franchise stalwart Draymond Green.

You love Green for the passion and dedication, the fire and the intensity, he brought to four Golden State championships. At this point, though, it’s hard to love him for much else. Green is 36 and coming off a year in which he averaged 8.4 points on 41.8% shooting. He did average 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists, but he started 68 games last season and let’s face it–if Draymond Green is in your starting five, you’re not going very far in the NBA.

But there is a small problem of Green’s contract. He got $100 million on a four-year extension, and is heading into the final year of that deal, worth $27 million. he does, though, have a player option.

Draymond Green Getting a Lifetime Achievement Bonus

There is no incentive, of course, for Green to exercise that option unless he knows he is walking into a new contract that will be more beneficial. And that’s one of the keys to this Warriors offseason–getting Green out of the $27 million and reducing his short-term number.

It’s still going to sting–if you’re the Warriors, you’re still going to wind up overpaying Green. But given his value to the franchise in the past decade-plus, and given his status as Stephen Curry‘s favorite running mate, consider his payout a lifetime achievement award of sorts.

Warriors $40 Million Offer Makes Sense?

OK, so what does Green’s Warriors contract look like? Former NBA exec Bobby Marks sussed it out on ESPN.com, and came up with what he would offer Green to stay put: two years and $40 million.

Notes Marks: “Green would lower his $27.7 million player option to $19.2 million and, as a trade-off, be given a second year worth $20.8 million. The salary reduction next season would allow Golden State access to all of its $15 million non-tax midlevel exception. The new contract also aligns with the two-year deal of coach Steve Kerr.”

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Warriors GM: Next Move Up To Draymond Green

It is important to note, as Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy did, that this is all up to Green. He could easily opt back into his contract and get paid a sizable amount. The Warriors could play hardball with him, too, if he opts out–he would have a hard time getting $20 million per year from any other team.

But it’s not likely that the Warriors will take that approach with a guy that, for all his faults, has been instrumental to the Golden State dynasty.

Said Dunleavy: “Draymond has a player option, so the ball is in his court in terms of returning. I think we have had discussions where we want him to finish his career a warrior. He kind of feels the same way I would expect him to be back, but it’s his call on that.”