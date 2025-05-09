Draymond Green Unleashes Frustration Toward NBA After Tech

Draymond Green didn’t want to talk long after the Warriors’ Game 2 blowout loss to the Timberwolves. But what he said landed loud.

Green was assessed his fifth technical foul of the playoffs after a second-quarter incident where he caught Minnesota’s Naz Reid in the head with an elbow while trying to sell a foul. The moment—reviewed and upgraded after the whistle—ignited a wave of frustration for Green, who yelled at officials before being pulled from the game by Steve Kerr.

Afterward, Green issued a one-line postgame statement that carried more weight than most pressers.

“The agenda to continue to keep making me look like an angry Black man is crazy. I’m sick of it. It’s ridiculous.”

He didn’t take questions. He didn’t elaborate. Just said what he felt—and left.

Draymond Green Facing Suspension Risk After Latest Tech

The call came at a pivotal moment with 8:46 left in the second quarter of Game 2. Reid was whistled for the personal foul, but Green’s swipe-through caught him in the head, leading to a dead-ball technical after review.

It was his fifth of the postseason—just two away from an automatic suspension.

The play echoed a similar incident in Game 6 of the first round against Houston, where he committed a flagrant foul. After that loss, Green admitted he was “embarrassed” and let his emotions take over.

The difference? Back then, he vowed to reset. He met with his wife, talked with Tom Izzo, meditated, and even leaned on 90s slow jams to calm his mind. The result: a locked-in Game 7 where he delivered 16 points, six boards, and the composure the Warriors needed.

Now, the Warriors need that version of Draymond again—desperately.

Warriors Need Green’s Composure More Than Ever

With Steph Curry out until at least Game 5 due to a hamstring strain, the emotional weight of Golden State’s playoff survival shifts to Draymond.

“Every time he does something, it’s always a review,” Jimmy Butler told reporters via ESPN. “It’s always something of that nature. But he knows how much we need him now more than ever.”

Butler’s not the only one backing him. Steve Kerr also stepped in midgame to cool Green off and sub him out before things escalated.

“He’s going to have to stay composed,” Kerr said after the game. “Obviously, we need him, and I’m confident that he will because he knows the circumstances.”

That edge is what fuels the Warriors—but it’s also what can break them. Two more techs or another flagrant, and it could cost them the series.

And Green knows it.