Draymond Green Blames Udonis Haslem For Herro Vs Bam Fight

Controversial Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green had a strange take regarding the recent fight between Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. Former Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem was somehow blamed for his leadership not influencing them enough to avoid such a drama. Green held a grudge over Haslem publicly criticizing him after he punched younger teammate Jordan Poole to create a huge story that hurt Golden State.

The following quote from Green came on his podcast to throw shade at Haslem’s leadership:

“I remember when I got into it with Poole. I remember one person when the Jordan Poole incident happened with me who was really, really outspoken about it and it really bothered me, was Udonis Haslem. So, when I first saw this, I was like damn. This is two guys Udonis Haslem raised. If you raised this young guy in the light of what you was saying about me, and now he punches this other young guy, that y’all kind of co raised, are you going to have that same energy?”

Green flat out admitted that he’s held on to the words Haslem said about him many years ago during the Poole drama. Herro and Adebayo getting into a fight at NBA Summer League allowed Draymond to finally call out Haslem over two players he mentored throwing hands.

Does Draymond Green Have A Point?

The overall narrative dropped by Green does not make sense due to Herro and Haslem no longer being on the Heat roster. Green’s comment would hold more weight if these two players got into a fight while they were on the same roster while Haslem was in the locker room.

Poole vs Green was drastically different from the Herro vs Adebayo situation. The latter fight had the back story of Herro insulting Adebayo on social media right after he traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade.

Adebayo confronted a former teammate for disrespecting him out of the blue after getting traded away. Green punched a much younger player during practice and created a toxic situation that forced the Warriors to trade him to the New Orleans Pelicans faster than anyone previously thought could happen.

What Udonis Haslem Said About Draymond Green

Haslem made a comment about Green during a podcast conversation with NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal. The three-time Heat NBA Champion called out Draymond for instigating the fight with a younger player he’s meant to mentor.

Haslem had the following words for Green shortly after he punched Poole:

“So, for me, I think where Draymond’s gotten to the point where he’s the initiator, and I think that’s not a good thing. When I saw the things that are happening, they kind of make me cringe because I put myself in that situation because I’m an OG and I’m a leader. So when I look at Draymond, I try and put myself in his shoes.”

Green was upset enough about this to fire back at Haslem all these years later. Both had similar roles on their teams respectively protecting Stephen Curry and Dwyane Wade as enforcers. However, Haslem gets a lot more respect from the NBA world for his leadership while Draymond was the much better overall player.