Draymond Green Gets Bold Prediction Regarding his Future With the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have made it clear that they are looking to get back into championship contention next year. That won’t be an easy task as they are an aging team. Jimmy Butler will miss the start of next season as he recovers from his torn ACL, as well.

There is a very good chance that Golden State brings in a star player in a trade. They are trying to make the roster a true title contender. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the biggest trade target they have their eyes on. However, that seems to be unlikely at this point.

Draymond Green has to make a decision on his future, as well. He has a player option he has to make a decision on. He has been given a bold prediction regarding that choice by John Hollinger of The Athletic.

Draymond Green Predicted to Decline Player Option with the Warriors

Hollinger predicts Green to decline his player option. However, he also predicts that the Warriors will sign him to a contract for the next two years. That will almost certainly keep him with the team for the rest of his career.

“Green is part of the fabric in Golden State, and while his expiring contract could be used in a trade, it seems more likely that the Warriors try to extend their runway by matching his contract duration to that of Steph Curry and Steve Kerr,” Hollinger writes.

Green is certainly a big part of the culture that the Warriors have created. However, his skills are certainly diminished. His scoring has pretty much disappeared, and he’s not the same level of defensive player he once was. Still, it makes sense to bring him back.

It’s unlikely that Green’s contract would be used in a trade for a superstar because of how much he means to the organization. His market is also not robust at his age. Once again, Golden State makes the most sense for him to be for the next few years.

Golden State will Take Big Swings in the Trade Market

If the Warriors can’t bring in Antetokounmpo in a trade, that won’t stop them from trying to add a star player. They will likely move on to Kawhi Leonard, who seems much easier to acquire. Of course, they could still try to sign LeBron James in free agency, as well.

Golden State will try to make moves at the trade deadline next season if it can’t add the star player they are searching for this summer. Of course, the best assets they can offer another team would be included in this year’s draft, so that’s why an earlier trade is better for them.

Of course, whoever they bring in needs to fit around both Curry and Green. That shouldn’t be too hard to accomplish, especially from a superstar perspective.