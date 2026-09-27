Warriors’ Draymond Green Drops Bold Prediction About Teammate

Draymond Green had plenty to say about how Golden State Warriors players spent time together ahead of training camp, particularly the individual growth he saw from a handful of teammates.

Green’s Takeaways on the Warriors’ Roster

Speaking on The Draymond Green Show, Green highlighted several Warriors he was encouraged by after the team’s mini-camp. “I think Gui Santos is going to have a big year,” Green said. “Melt being healthy is great. It was good to see BDub get out there with the guys. Al Horford’s in incredible shape.” He was referring to De’Anthony Melton and Brandon Williams with those nicknames. Green added that seeing the group come together felt meaningful, especially with Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody both continuing their rehab work throughout.

Inside the Players-Only Camp Hosted by Butler

The mini-camp itself, hosted by Butler in San Diego, brought together Golden State’s roster away from coaches, something Green said carried real value. He admitted his excitement for the upcoming season had been lacking before the trip, but that changed quickly once camp began. Green pointed to the benefit of players bonding without coaching staff present, referencing a saying from Michigan State’s Tom Izzo about player-coached teams outperforming coach-coached ones. He also noted the experience gave him time with Golden State’s younger players, including Yaxel Lendeborg, who peppered him with questions throughout.

Green Impressed by the Warriors’ Yaxel Lendeborg

Green singled out Lendeborg specifically for praise, calling himself “very, very, very impressed” by what he saw from the rookie. He acknowledged Lendeborg’s confidence heading in, joking about the trash talk beforehand, but said the talent backs it up. Green was careful not to put unnecessary expectations on Lendeborg given how different the pace and pressure of an actual NBA season are compared to an offseason setting, but he came away convinced the rookie understands the game at a high level.

The Camp Comes Amid Curry’s New Extension

The gathering arrived at a fitting moment for the organization. Stephen Curry agreed to a two-year, $116 million contract extension with Golden State on Friday, a deal that includes a player option for the 2028-29 season and ensures he’ll spend his entire career with the franchise. Curry left roughly $20 million on the table compared to the full max he was eligible for, opting instead to give the front office added flexibility. That security, paired with the bonding time in San Diego, sets up a Warriors team hoping health and chemistry finally align after a 2025-26 season disrupted by injuries to both Curry and Butler.