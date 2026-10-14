Draymond Green Sends Clear Message on Brandin Podziemski After $110M Extension

Last weekend, Brandin Podziemski agreed to a five-year, $110 million rookie scale contract extension with the Golden State Warriors.

ESPN’s Shams Charania was the first to report about Podziemski’s new deal, which was negotiated by his agent Bill Duffy of WME Basketball.

“Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski has agreed to a five-year, $110 million fully guaranteed rookie-scale contract extension, agent Bill Duffy of WME Basketball tells ESPN. The deal includes a mutual option in the fifth year (2031-32) and a trade kicker,” Charania tweeted.

The deal symbolized Podziemski’s place in the Warriors’ future as a “foundational piece.” His extension will also provide the franchise financial flexibility next summer. Golden State is expected to have plenty of cap space in a loaded free agency class.

Draymond Green on Podz’s Extension

Getty Brandin Podziemski #2 of the Golden State Warriors poses for a picture during media day at Chase Center on September 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, Draymond Green discussed Brandin Podziemski’s extension. Green congratulated Podziemski on earning the massive contract, explaining how deserving the 23-year-old is of his new deal.

“It’s good to see young guys get their due,” Green said. “You see guys come in, put the work in, continue to improve. For BP, he’s been on a team where the guys who are getting paid kind of sees it. Steph (Curry), Jimmy (Butler), myself, (Kristaps Porzingis), (Jonathan Kuminga) when JK was here, obviously a young guy.

“Moses (Moody), younger guy, for (BP) to see the path forward to come into this league,” he added. “Find his way as a rookie, continue to improve, getting more comfortable with the basketball, getting more comfortable shooting the basketball. And to see him get rewarded with a contract, it’s absolutely incredible. Well deserved.”

Podziemski’s numbers have improved every season and is coming off the best year of his career. He averaged 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 82 games. He also came in second in total charges drawn, just behind Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks.

Podz on His New Contract

Getty Brandin Podziemski #2 of the Golden State Warriors poses for a picture at media day at Chase Center on September 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

In his postgame media availability after the Warriors’ preseason win over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, Brandin Podziemski reacted to his contract extension and what it meant to him.

“I think for me it shows a sign of faith and trust from their end, wanting me here,” Podziemski said via The Athletic. “And I think for me, I just owe it right back to them. They’re putting their trust and faith in me, so I got to do the same and play that way each and every night.”

Podziemski is expected to start at shooting guard this season. He will likely be the second option on offense after Steph Curry.

Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody are out to start the campaign due to injuries. Kristaps Porzingis’ status is also up in the air due to a health issue.