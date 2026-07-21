Draymond Green Calls Out Adam Silver For Rushing LeBron

The NBA offseason continues to see the summer dominated by free agent LeBron James as everyone awaits his decision. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver recently revealed that it’s been challenging waiting for James since they have to come up with the NBA schedule. Important dates like opening night and Christmas day will likely see LeBron’s new team playing. Silver vented about the schedule being delayed until James signs with a team.

Draymond Green chimed in on his podcast and stated he felt Silver made the wrong call to say this:

“Well, here’s what I will say. Adam saying that is not going to speed up LeBron’s decision at all. Uh, if I know LeBron well, if anything, it may slow his decision down a little more because that’s just how Bron is. I do think his decision will come sooner rather than later. Uh, but make no mistake about it. I love Adam, but Adam saying that definitely did not help speed up the decision. That I can assure you.”

Green felt that Silver may have made things worse and that he can see LeBron taking even longer now. The Golden State Warriors are one of multiple teams currently hopeful to land James, so Green has more invested in this decision than most other players. However, Draymond spoke as a friend of LeBron more than a peer via this statement.

How Draymond Green Became LeBron’s Top Defender

Green used to be known as a rival to James in the 2010s, but the two have since become close friends off the court. LeBron’s infamous 2016 NBA Championship win with the Cleveland Cavaliers came thanks in part to Green getting suspended in Game 5 for hitting him below the belt.

The two started hanging out off the court together a few years later to end all the drama. Both men developed a friendship after business and media opportunities saw them on the same projects.

Green has since become a strong public defender of James whenever a story paints the icon in a negative light. Warriors fans even took exception to Draymond recently saying LeBron would run the team’s offense over franchise stalwart Stephen Curry if he joined Golden State.

When Will LeBron James Make Decision?

The big questions are which team will LeBron pick and when will it happen. Various reports have indicated that James is most likely going to make a decision before July ends. Some forecasting that it would have already happened has turned out to be wrong.

However, it is rare for a superstar to let their free agency linger in August. LeBron will likely want to have his team finalized long before training camp. The Miami Heat and Cavaliers are currently considered the top two favorites to land James.

Green’s Warriors are with the Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves as secondary teams in play hoping to shock the world. Silver will have to keep waiting on James since the NBA fans will want to see the legend’s new team in the highest profile games next season.