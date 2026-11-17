Draymond Green defended Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg by calling out fans and critics for having high expectations on the first-year player.

Following the Warriors’ 115–94 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, Draymond Green urged both the team and fans to lower expectations for rookie forward Yaxel Lendeborg, calling it “unfair” to ask him to carry Stephen Curry’s offensive load just about 10 games into his NBA career.

Speaking to reporters in the locker room, Green emphasized that while the team still needs to rely on Lendeborg, the immediate pressure to replace an injured superstar is overwhelming.

“Depend on him, but lower the expectations,” Green said. “It’s unfair to make him step into Steph’s role 13 games into his career. So depend on him like we need to, but lower what we’re expecting out of him. Right now, we’re putting too much pressure on him, and it’s tough to deal with. It’s game 13, 14 in his career.”

During the blowout loss in New Orleans, a visibly frustrated Lendeborg covered his head with a towel on the bench and had to be consoled by Green

Lendeborg has been thrust into a leading offensive role for the Warriors after superstar Stephen Curry suffered a right oblique abdominal tear expected to sideline him for at least two weeks.

Lendeborg is averaging 20.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on the season, the sudden shift in defensive attention has led to a difficult stretch during Golden State’s three-game losing streak.

Yaxel Reveals New Look After Offensive Struggles

Following a brutal 38-point blowout loss to the San Antonio Spurs and a career-worst shooting performance, Lendeborg also chopped off his signature dreadlocks as a symbolic fresh start.

In the loss, Lendeborg recorded 3 points, 7 rebounds, and 1 assist on 1-for-13 shooting.

Warriors Head coach Steve Kerr responded with a mix of amusement and praise, sharing that he initially didn’t even recognize the rookie when he walked in. Kerr lauded Lendeborg’s raw honesty and lack of pretense over the loss.

“He chopped all his hair off. You’ll see. He’s got a haircut,” Kerr said. I didn’t even recognize him. Apparently, that’s his response to getting beat by 100, is to go right to the barber.”

Warriors Coach Says He Will Tinker Lineups With Curry’s Absence

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said he must tinker with the team’s starting lineups and bench rotations as star guard Stephen Curry remains sidelined.

Kerr noted that the coaching staff is actively searching for new five-man combinations. Recent experimental starting groups have featured players like LJ Cryer, Brandin Podziemski, Yaxel Lendeborg, Draymond Green, and Al Horford.

“We’re going to have to change some combinations and find some things that work for us,” Kerr said.

“We’ve got to bring a sense of urgency right from the beginning of the game. I’ve got to do my job as coach and find the right starting group and to make sure we have a good five-man combinations coming off the bench. “It’s kind of the early part of the season, where you’re experimenting, you’re looking at different combinations that sort of thing. That’s our job as a staff. But it’s the players’ job to find that energy and that juice.”

Much is still expected of Lendeborg, but the Warriors’ supporting cast should also step up until Curry returns to the court.