Draymond Green Claps Back at NBA Fan With Shots at the Knicks

The New York Knicks started the NBA Playoffs hot, and the Golden State Warriors‘ star Draymond Green advised their fans to “chill out.”

The multi-time All-Star believed New York fans were getting too ahead of themselves. At this point, the Knicks remain hot. After a dominant 121-108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Knicks took a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.

One more win and the Knicks are headed to the NBA Finals to face the Oklahoma City Thunder or the San Antonio Spurs. On Sunday, Knicks fans are understandably feeling great. One of them called out some common critics of the Knicks throughout the 2026 playoffs. That included Draymond Green.

When Knicks Law on X told Green he could come over to the Knicks bandwagon, the Warriors star clapped back.

“Why would I? I got more rings than y’all,” Green responded. “I don’t need to be on anyone’s bandwagon.”

Draymond Green Issues Knicks Fans A Reminder

The New York Knicks have two NBA Championships in the history of their organization. They won their first in 1970, and won their second three years later. They haven’t won the big series since.

As for Green, he was a part of one of the most successful dynasties in all of pro sports. The Warriors had an incredible run throughout the 2010s and 2020s, and Green was a part of all of it.

In 2015, the Warriors won their first title of the era. They didn’t repeat in 2016, but they were back on top in 2017. Then, they completed the repeat in 2018.

Over the next three years, many believed that the Warriors might have been done. They dealt with setbacks and started missing the playoffs after 2019. But when they were back in the postseason in 2022, the Warriors won it all again. Green has four rings with Golden State.

The Warriors might not have had the same success as the Knicks over the last two postseason runs, but Green doesn’t feel like that should make him hop on any bandwagons. At the end of the day, he’s accomplished a ton with his club.