Warriors Get Major Draymond Green Update

The Golden State Warriors and Draymond Green may not be waiting much longer to get a deal done. According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, a new contract between the two sides could be finalized as soon as this week.

The update comes after an offseason that hasn’t gone the way Golden State originally planned, with the front office missing out on every major star it pursued, including LeBron James, who ultimately signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Two Contract Structures Reportedly Remain in Play

Fischer indicated Green’s next deal could take one of two shapes. He could sign a one-year contract worth roughly $27.7 million. That would match the value of the player option he declined earlier this offseason. Or he could sign a multi-year deal at a lower annual value, spreading his money out over a longer term.

Both structures make sense depending on what each side prioritizes. The Warriors’ front office has reportedly wanted to limit guaranteed money in future seasons. That favors flexibility as the roster continues to age. A shorter deal for Green would also let Golden State reassess its championship path again next summer. That matters especially with Stephen Curry still without a contract extension of his own.

Either way, there appears to be genuine mutual interest. Green wants to finish his career with the only franchise he’s ever played for.

Where This Fits Into Green’s Recent Comments About the Warriors

The timeline lines up with Green’s own recent remarks about his situation. He’s downplayed any tension around the wait, insisting patience remains intact on both sides, and has been clear about preferring loyalty to Golden State over chasing a title elsewhere.

“I’d rather struggle with the same guys I succeeded with,” Green said.

That mindset fits neatly with a front office reportedly trying to balance immediate flexibility with long-term sentiment, rather than treating this as a purely transactional negotiation.

Final Word for the Warriors

Draymond Green’s contract situation has lingered for weeks without much urgency from either side. That appears to be changing fast.

Whether it’s a one-year bridge or a longer-term deal at a lower number, Golden State appears close to making official what’s basically already been decided emotionally.

Almost there.