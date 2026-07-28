Warriors’ Draymond Green Sends Strong Message About His Future

Draymond Green would rather miss the playoffs with the Golden State Warriors than chase a championship somewhere else.

“I’d rather struggle with the same guys I succeeded with,” Green said.

That mindset says a lot about where Green’s head is at as the Warriors work through the final piece of unfinished business from their offseason: a new contract for Green himself.

Green declined his player option for the 2026-27 season earlier this offseason, a move made with the expectation that he’d sign a longer-term deal shortly after. That timeline has shifted as Golden State’s broader offseason plans changed around him, but Green’s comments make clear the delay isn’t a sign of wavering commitment.

Why Green’s Return to the Warriors Isn’t in Question

Despite still being unsigned, there’s little doubt Green ends up back with Golden State. No reports have surfaced indicating any other team has genuine interest in pursuing him, and his own words only reinforce what his loyalty over 14 years with the franchise already suggested. Testing the open market was never really on the table.

What the Financial Picture Looks Like Now

The real question is about structure rather than outcome. Green was initially expected to sign a backloaded deal. He’d take roughly $20 million in year one. From there, the money would climb toward an annual value close to the $28 million option he turned down.

That structure made sense when Golden State was clearing space to pursue LeBron James. James is now signed with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Warriors also missed on every major star available via free agency or trade this offseason. That financial flexibility carries less urgency than it did a few months ago.

As a result, expectations have shifted toward a deal closer to $28 million annually, matching what Green would have earned under his declined option. The main outstanding question now is length of term rather than overall value.

Green Sounds Unbothered by the Wait

Green also addressed his contract situation directly on a recent episode of his podcast, making clear the lack of a deal isn’t causing tension on either side.

“No one’s patience has worn thin,” Green said.

He referenced seeing a post ranking NBA starters by how long they’ve remained unsigned as free agents, joking about wanting to be included on that list himself.

Final Word for the Warriors

Draymond Green being unsigned this deep into the offseason isn’t a red flag. It’s a natural byproduct of Golden State needing to recalibrate its plans after missing out on James.

But Green already answered the bigger question himself. Wherever this contract lands, he’s not going anywhere.