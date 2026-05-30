Warriors’ Draymond Green Goes Off on Critics of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

There has been a lot of talk of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over the course of the playoffs. Critics claim that he is a big-time flopper. That is something that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green decided to address on his show.

Green is known as one of the best defensive players in modern NBA history. He knows when players are flopping and when guys are just fooling the officials. He believes that SGA is just showing greatness as a back-to-back MVP.

While speaking on the Draymond Green Show, Green criticized the sports media for getting on Gilgeous-Alexander’s case.

Warriors’ Draymond Green defends Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Green actually claims SGA has reached a new level of greatness.

“Shai, you’ve reached a new level of greatness, my man… You got sports media coming out and talking about what they don’t like about your greatness, as if SGA is running up and down the court with the whistle in his mouth calling a foul for himself… You all think the NBA is that easy to where this guy just flops and goes to the free throw line and he becomes the back-to-back MVP? We really gonna dumb the NBA down to that?”

The talk of Gilgeous-Alexander’s free-throw numbers has been a hot topic this postseason. Fans of opposing teams think that the Thunder get a favorable whistle. Some in the media have picked that up, and Green seems to think that is a ridiculous idea.

Green has played against Gilgeous-Alexander many times over the years, so he knows what tricks he tries in order to fool officials. However, he doesn’t always get a favorable whistle. In Game 6 against the Spurs, SGA visited the free-throw line just three times.

Draymond Green is not Afraid to Have Controversial Opinions

Green is not afraid to have an opinion that is not in the consensus. He strives to make sure his own opinion is unique, whether others agree with him or not. Green is someone who has issues with officiating at some points, as well. He has a problem with receiving technical and flagrant fouls.

Depending on how Game 7 between the Thunder and the Spurs goes, Green might change his opinion. Gilgeous-Alexander will have a heavy load on his shoulders without Jalen Williams available in that game. As a two-time MVP, he is certainly equipped to handle that stress.

The Warriors will have to deal with both the Thunder and the Spurs for quite a while. Neither team is going away anytime soon. That’s why the Warriors are looking to add a superstar player this offseason. They need a really good player in order to compete in the Western Conference.

Green is hoping that the Warriors are playing this time next year instead of him podcasting about the playoffs. That is the goal he is thinking of.