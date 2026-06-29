Draymond Green Decision Opens Door For Golden State Warriors Signing Of LeBron James

Draymond Green may have dished out the biggest assist of his NBA career, declining his player option worth $27.7 million to give the Golden State Warriors a leeway to sign major free agents such as LeBron James.

According to ESPN’s NBA insider Brian Windhorst, Green’s decision to decline his player option and possibly seek a cheaper contract means the Warriors could sign James with the non-taxpayer mid-level exception (MLE) worth approximately $15 million annually.

“This is potentially a very big domino in this NBA offseason… This opens the door for the Warriors to use their mid-level exception with $15 million,” Windhorst said in ESPN’s First Take.

Adding fuel to the rumors of LeBron to the Warriors, Windhorst said that the Lakers have yet to meet the unrestricted free agent James.

“The Lakers want to meet with him and give him their plan but the way it was explained to me, LeBron has been unavailable for a meeting with the Lakers… I would just say this, stay tuned.”

Brian Windhorst on what Draymond opting out means for LeBron: “This is potentially a very big domino in this NBA offseason… This opens the door for the Warriors to use their MLE with $15M… The Lakers want to meet with him and give him their plan but the way it was explained to… https://t.co/6yyBJl1pkt pic.twitter.com/PQkYcW8kTt — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) June 29, 2026

Shams Says Golden State Warriors Seek Big 4 With LeBron James

Meanwhile, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania, who first broke the news about Green’s player option decision, the Warriors expected the former Defensive Player fo the Year to opt in on his contract, yet Green to the higher road and allowed the Warriors to take a swing on not jus James but also former LA Lakers champion Anthony Davis, who is now with the Washington Wizards.

“The opt-out comes days after the Warriors said they expect Green to pick up the $27.7M option. Instead Green delivers Golden State time and space to pursue Davis with the Wizards and convince James to join Stephen Curry, Green and his old Lakers championship teammate in the Bay,” Charania wrote.

The opt-out comes days after the Warriors said they expect Green to pick up the $27.7M option. Instead Green delivers Golden State time and space to pursue Davis with the Wizards and convince James to join Stephen Curry, Green and his old Lakers championship teammate in the Bay. https://t.co/uNMngqPSw2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2026

Now, the Warriors have a chance to form a star-studded big four made up of Green, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, if Golden State successfully pulls off a trade for him.

All of these are to extend the Warriors’ championship window while Curry is still able to play on an elite level.

Where Is LeBron James Now?

LeBron James has yet to decide on his future. He will be 42 years old next season, already the longest active player in the league, and have 23 seasons under his belt.

According to Windhorst, James has yet to meet with any team, including the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors.

Windhorst noted, however, that James was in Akron playing golf over the weekend as Green decided to decline his player option to allow the Warriors to take a shot at signing him in free agency.

James had many battles with Green, Curry, and the Warriors in the NBA Finals from 2015 to 2018, when James was still playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the 2025-2026 season, James showcased that he can step back from being the alpha on a team, but can also step in when he is needed the most.

In the regular season, he averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. During the playoffs, he elevated his production to 23.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game as he brought the Lakers to the second round, where they got swept by the OKC Thunder.

Such production and understanding of his role would be key if he signs with the Warriors next season.