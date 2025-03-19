Draymond Green DPOY Odds Skyrocketed After Warriors Win

Draymond Green has moved up to second in the NBA Defensive Player of the Year betting odds after locking up Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo on Tuesday, March 18, to help the Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors to a 104-93 victory.

Cleveland Cavaliers‘ Evan Mobley remains the betting favorite at FanDuel (-270) and DraftKings (-275). But Green has leapfrogged over this season’s steals leader Dyson Daniels of the Atlanta Hawks and 2023 NBA DPOY Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Green, who won the award in 2017, is +500 at FanDuel and +550 at DraftKings with Daniels a distant third (+1000 at both sportsbooks). Jackson Jr. is fourth (+1400 at FanDuel, +1100 at DraftKings).

After holding Antetokounmpo scoreless in seven field goal attempts as his primary defender, per NBA.com matchup tracking data, Green was bullish about his chances of getting his second DPOY award.

“Obviously, if we keep winning and close this year out strong, most definitely,” Green told reporters. “I look around the league and don’t see many players impacting the game on the defensive end the way I do. I don’t see many players completely throwing off an entire team’s offense the way I do. One thousand percent.

“Especially with Wemby [San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama] going down, seemed like he had it won. And now it is right there. So 1 million percent I have a case, and I will continue to build that case for these next 13 games. Tonight was a prime example of that.”

‘Incredible’ Defense

Green’s tenacious defense against Antetokounmpo was a major factor in the Warriors getting back on the winning track despite Curry getting the night off.

The Bucks superstar was held to 20 points on just 5-of-16 shooting, his worst shooting performance over the past two seasons, according to ESPN. Antetokounmpo was minus-7 during his 39-minute stint on the floor.

“Draymond, that defense tonight on Giannis was incredible,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters. “To hold him to five field goals, Draymond showed why he is still one of the great defenders in the world. It wasn’t just the defense; it was the leadership, the energy.

The 35-year-old Green only scored three points on 1-of-6 shooting night, but he swatted four Bucks attempts, including two from Antetokounmpo. Green also grabbed 10 rebounds, collected two steals and was responsible for four of the Bucks’ nine turnovers.

Over his last four games, Green averaged 2.8 blocks and 1.8 steals.

Draymond Green’s Strong DPOY Case

Green is averaging only 2.5 stocks, a far cry from his 3.4 average when he won his first DPOY. But it is slightly better than Mobley’s 2.4 stocks but inferior to Daniels’ 3.7 stocks.

“You got some people that have a vote on the East Coast that probably see us play four times a year,” Green said. “And if you look at the stats, you be like, ‘Oh, Draymond averages one steal and a block.’ Those numbers don’t jump off the page at you. But you watch me play and then ask the opposing coach what did I do to [their] offense? It’s a different story.

“This award is widely based on statistics, and those statistics don’t always tell the story. … But I want another one, and I ain’t retired yet. I still got a chance.”

Green has 13 games left to sway the voters. His coach made his case stronger by noting how his veteran star is still getting the job done defensively despite being the oldest among the DPOY contenders this season.

“He’s the best defender I’ve ever seen,” Kerr told reporters. “I mean, you see the pick-and-roll with Dame [Lillard]. If he’s in it, he kind of does this fake blitz thing with his speed, with his anticipation. He forces Dame back out towards halfcourt and he’s able to get back. The speed and recovery with Draymond is just stunning.

“And then the brain that goes with it. If he’s on the weak side, he’s constantly coming over to help. He’s one of the great defenders of all time, and he’s still doing it at a high level.”